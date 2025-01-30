"I'm doing it": MrBeast seemingly confirms Beast Games Season 2

Jimmy "MrBeast" has seemingly confirmed a Season 2 for Beast Games while discussing the possibilities of continuing the game show. The YouTuber turned showrunner was talking about the Prime Video reality series on the latest (January 28, 2025) episode of the Colin and Samir Show.

At the 1:01:30 mark of the episode, one of the hosts, Samir, outright asked Jimmy about his plans of continuing Beast Games after Season 1:

"You talk about Season 2 and 3 quite a bit. Is that something that's happening?"

MrBeast seemed hesitant about discussing the show's Season 2 and stated that he has been told not to talk about it. However, the YouTube star claimed that he would be "doing it" because of how much he loved the show. He further hinted that it would probably be with Prime Video as he loved working with them on the first season:

"No, I probably shouldn't. I was told not to talk, but the thing is, I loved what we did with Beast Games and I'm, I'm doing it. Now, I love working with Prime Video, so I'm sure we're going to do it with them."

When Samir asked him if he would continue to use the concept of Beast Games, he replied:

"Oh yeah, 100%. There's no world where I am not."

MrBeast talks about changing the number of participants while discussing Beast Games Seasons 2 and 3

Beast Games Season 1 premiered last year on December 19, 2024, with the first episode dropping for free on Prime Video and Twitch. MrBeast even announced that he had convinced Amazon to remove the copyright on the pilot episode to allow content creators to freely react to it on Twitch streams and YouTube videos.

With episodes released weekly on Thursdays, the YouTuber has been actively looking at feedback from viewers. MrBeast has publicly addressed some of the criticism of Beast Games on social media. In an X post on December 26, 2024, he claimed that the show would get better as it progresses and the number of contestants shrinks.

The game show made headlines after starting with 1,000 contestants. However, the number of participants competing for the $5,000,000 prize money has dwindled to just 10 at the start of Episode 8. When asked if he would change the number of contestants in future iterations of Beast Games, MrBeast said he is leaning towards reducing it as having more made the show lack "depth":

"It's so much effort and then inversely the more people you have the less depth you can develop."

He also said he would do what the people want:

"I'm not opposed to doing a 100. I'm not opposed to trying to do 10,000 I just like I need to see what I'll do whatever I think people want."

"I'm leaning towards less now but you never know."

The Beast Games Season 1 Finale episode will be released on February 13, 2025. Here is a full schedule of all of the episodes.

