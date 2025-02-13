"I feel like I've already won" — Beast Games finalist Player 831 on raising awareness for his son's rare condition

Jeffrey Randall Allen, better known as Player 831 on Beast Games, is one of the last contestants remaining in the Amazon Prime reality competition created by YouTube star MrBeast. In an interview with The Dispatch on February 12, 2025, Allen shared that his motivation for joining the show was his son, Lucas, who has Creatine Transporter Deficiency, a rare genetic condition affecting the body's ability to carry creatine to its cells.

"I feel like I've already won because I got to talk about Lucas' condition in the last two episodes, and kind of anything on top of that is just gravy," Allen said.

Allen, originally from Columbus, Ohio, now lives in California but remains closely connected to his hometown. He graduated from Bishop Watterson High School and later earned a degree in business administration from Ohio University. The Columbus community has supported him as he competes in the Beast Games.

Trending

The show’s winner will receive at least $5 million, with a potential increase to $10 million, depending on the outcome of a coin flip revealed in the finale. Allen has stated that if he wins, he plans to use the prize money to support research and clinical trials for his son's condition.

Player 831’s journey on Beast Games

As a volunteer board member for the Association for Creatine Deficiencies, Allen has actively promoted research and treatment for the condition. He signed up for Beast Games to increase awareness for Creatine Transporter Deficiency and help with research. The condition is known to be rare, with fewer than 200 known cases across the globe. During his time on the show, he had the chance to talk about his son’s condition.

"Getting to share Lucas' story with a wider audience has been an incredible experience," he said.

He said that being on the show was about more than competition. Beast Games, inspired by Netflix's Squid Game, is one of Amazon Prime's biggest reality programs, with the highest prize in reality TV history. The competition, hosted by MrBeast, has pushed contestants through physical and mental challenges.

Allen, now on the last round, has undergone several elimination rounds but never gave up. Though claiming the prize would mean much to him, Allen admitted that his main goal is to create awareness.

"People learning about Lucas’ condition through the show means everything to me," he said.

Regardless of the final outcome, he considers his participation a success.

The finale and what’s at stake

The Beast Games finale is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 13, 2025. In the penultimate episode, MrBeast offered to double the prize of $10 million if a contestant guessed a coin flip correctly. The outcome of that flip will be revealed in the final episode.

For Allen, his journey on Beast Games has already been meaningful.

"No matter what happens in the finale, I know I’ve made a difference," he said.

Allen and the other remaining contestants are competing for the largest cash prize ever awarded on a reality show. If he wins, he wishes to utilize the prize money in clinical trials and research into Creatine Transporter Deficiency.

"This is about creating opportunities for families like ours," he stated.

Beyond the competition, Beast Games has faced legal controversy. In September 2024, five former contestants filed a lawsuit against MrBeast and Amazon, citing alleged workplace abuses. The legal case has not affected the show's airing, and the finale remains one of the most highly anticipated episodes in the series.

Episodes of Beast Games are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback