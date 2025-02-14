"You’re a real one"— Beast Games fans praise Player 974 for accepting a $1M bribe in the finale

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 10, or its season finale this week on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The segment saw the top 6 compete for the biggest cash prize in entertainment history, which Gage brought up to a $10 million after successfully flipping a coin.

The episode features a series of tasks that eliminated the contestants one by one until it came down to two players — 830 and 831. The two competed in a task similar to the final Island task and had to correctly guess which suitcase their opponent had placed a $10 million cheque in. 831 went first and by successfully guessing the correct suitcase in one go, became the first-ever winner of the Mr. Beast game show.

However, he was not the only one who walked away with money. Player 974 or Gage, took up the host's offer to self-eliminate by taking a bribe of $1 million during the finale.

Fans of the reality show commented on Gage taking the bribe and praised him online. One person wrote on X:

Fans praise Beast Games' player 974 (Image via X/@TheeSpanishGuy)

"974 didn’t need the money. 974 knew the final two needed it more to accomplish a far greater good. I would love to give him a huge hug. You’re a real one!"

"Someone call Guinness! Player 974 just made history on 's #BeastGames! He not only doubled the prize pool but also snagged a cool $1,000,000! This is Insane!" a fan commented.

"-bro just cashed out on @MrBeast - Doubled the price pool in entertainment history - Went home with 1 million dollars player 974 in #BeastGames is HIM!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 called Gage a "legend":

"974 played the best f*cking game of all time and is leaving with $1 mil, sorry you actually have to respect him. What a legend," a person wrote.

"What can I say, #BeastGames? If I were to title episode 10, it would have been "Forging Ahead, Leaving Behind" or "Evolve or Expire." Contestant 974 was the real winner. If I were in his shoes, I would have taken the money, but I wouldn't have tossed the coin," a fan commented.

"Just watched #BeastGames finale. 974 Greatest participant in any game show ever. However, 831 is a deserving winner considering he was guiding 947 in the right direction even at that stage!! Greatest entertainment show ever!" a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"974 left the best way possible, doubled the game winning prize money, sacrificed himself and still left with a million and saved another competitor in the process," a person wrote.

"974 is a f*cking legend. gigachad in every sense of the word," a fan commented.

Player 974 accepts a $1 million bribe in Beast Games finale and self-eliminates

In Beast Games season 1 finale, after Yessi, Courtney, and Emma's elimination, three contestants remained. Jeff aka Player 831 said he had a "33% chance of earning $10 million" while Player 830 stated that she was "so close" to the money, she could taste it.

The Beast Games host asked each of the contestants what they would spend their earnings on. Player 974 said he would buy a "travel conversion van" so he could play music and hang out with his friends. He said he would put the remaining money to good use and help his parents.

Twana said she would take care of her family and start her nonprofit children's shelter while Jeff said he would attempt to find a cure for his son, Lucas' disease.

The host then explained the upcoming challenge and reminded them that throughout the competition, they had competed in challenges based on social strategy, and noted that the next game was no different.

"We secretly surveyed the top 50 contestants, and we asked them which one of them they would want to see eliminated," Mr. Beast explained.

The host asked the Beast Games crew to bring out $1 million cash to the stage and offered it up as a bribe. Gage, or player 974 accepted the bribe and self-eliminated as he believed his name was in the envelope. However, he also noted that he didn't want either Jeff or Twana to leave the show.

Fans of the reality show commented on Player 974 taking the bribe and praised him for eliminating himself.

Episodes of Beast Games season 1 can be streamed on Prime Video.

