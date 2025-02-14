"You bought my vote" — Beast Games player 424 confronts player 974 over betrayal

The finale of Beast Games aired on February 13, 2025, bringing intense competition and strategic moves. The game, known for its high-stakes challenges and shifting alliances, ended with Jeff Allen aka Player 831 taking home $10 million.

In a YouTube video on her official account, player 424, Courtney, spoke with player 974, Gage, on February 8, 2025. In episode 9, player 424 confronted player 974 over a broken promise to vote for each other to advance to the next round. The conversation started as player 424 expressed disappointment in being misled.

Player 974 had initially assured player 424 of their vote, but later admitted to making a strategic move for personal advancement.

"You bought my vote away, why'd you lie?", player 424 called out the betrayal.

While player 974 defended their choice as a necessary step to move forward, player 424 questioned the integrity of their alliance. However, despite the tension, the confrontation ended with an acknowledgment of the competitive nature of the game.

The strategy of Player 974 to move forward in Beast Games

Throughout the show, alliances played a key role in determining who would advance to the next round of Beast Games. Player 974, realizing that securing votes was essential, offered incentives to persuade others. This included an exchange where player 974 hinted at giving money in return for votes, leading to the accusation from player 424.

In the discussion, player 424 initially confirmed their vote for player 974, but later felt deceived when the situation changed.

"I was played too," player 424 admitted, recognizing that manipulation was part of the game. Player 974, in response, stated,

"I did this purely for strategy to move on to the next round."

The fallout from this decision affected the remaining players, as voting patterns shifted. Some players chose to vote strategically to minimize risk, including player 566, who became a key figure in the final moments.

"I thought you had my back"— Player 424 confronted player 974

As the final vote approached in Beast Games, tensions rose. Player 424, feeling blindsided, shared regrets about trusting player 974.

"I thought you had my back up until this point," player 424 said.

Despite this, there was an eventual acknowledgment that the game demanded difficult choices. Some players faced challenges with being excluded from key conversations, particularly when phone calls played a role in the vote. Player 424 reflected on moments of isolation, admitting,

"I had like one and a half phone calls this last round. Nobody called me."

This aspect of the game introduced uncertainty, keeping players unsure of the outcome until the end. While betrayals caused frustration, they were also seen as part of the game. Player 974 attempted to reconcile by offering a sincere apology, even writing letters to fellow contestants.

"At the end of the day, you did exactly what you had to do to advance to the next round. I'm sorry again," player 424 admitted.

As the final timer counted down, the remaining players faced the most critical moments of the competition. The last 10 minutes would determine whether they would leave with nothing or claim the grand prize. With shifting alliances and last-minute decisions, the Beast Games finale reflected the competitive nature of the game.

All the episodes of Beast Games are currently available to stream, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

