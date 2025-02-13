"Didn't want to go home with zero" — Beast Games player 232 reflects on taking $20,000 deal

Elee Bot, known as player 232 in Beast Games, shared his experience in a YouTube video posted on his official account on December 21, 2024. The video addressed his decision to take a $20,000 deal during the competition and the backlash he received after the episode aired. Reflecting on his decision, he said:

"The only reason I hit it was because I didn't want to go home with zero."

In Beast Games, hosted by MrBeast, contestants had the opportunity to compete for a $5 million grand prize. In one of the early rounds, players stood on trapdoors, and MrBeast offered $20,000 to any contestant who pressed the button to eliminate themselves. However, the catch was that pressing the button would also eliminate everyone else in their row, leaving them with nothing.

Trending

Elee Bot chose to press the button, securing the money but eliminating six other players in the process. He explained that he did not know most of the players in his row and feared that someone else would eventually take the deal, potentially leaving him with nothing. After the episode aired, he faced criticism online, with some viewers calling him a “villain” for his choice.

Player 232’s reasoning for hitting the button in Beast Games

In his video, Beast Games player 232 explained why he decided to take the $20,000 deal. He admitted that he was uncertain about whether to press the button but ultimately felt that waiting could result in losing everything.

“I only knew one person in my row. The rest of them, I’d never said a word to before in my life,” he shared.

Elee Bot explained that he suspected other players might have taken the deal at a higher amount.

“I thought they were going to hit the button, maybe not at $20K, maybe not at $50K, but I was positive they were going to hit it by $100K.”

Elee Bot stated that his primary concern was returning home empty-handed. He also noted that it was a difficult decision, and while he regretted eliminating others, he believed anyone in his position would have considered doing the same.

Despite this, his decision led to strong reactions from viewers. Many social media users criticized him, arguing that his choice was unfair to the others in his row. Some even compared him to a “Fortnite kid,” implying that he was playing the game selfishly.

Mixed reactions from Beast Games fans

Following the episode’s release, Elee Bot received a mix of support and criticism. He said that after returning home, he was met with numerous TikTok edits portraying him as a “villain.” He acknowledged the backlash, saying:

“I regretted it so much, but MrBeast came by asking me why I did it. I told him I didn’t trust my teammates. They could have hit it and got me out. I just wanted to go out on my own terms if I went out.”

However, not all responses were negative. Some contestants and viewers defended his decision, recognizing the pressure of the competition. A fellow contestant, identified as player 10, commented on his video:

“I am contestant #10. I am going to tell you now this guy was very nice and doesn’t deserve any hate!”

Comments under Elee Bot's video (Image via YouTube @elee_bot)

Others pointed out that MrBeast ensured that every contestant received $2,000, regardless of elimination. Despite the mixed reactions, Elee Bot ended his video by reminding viewers that decisions made at the moment can feel different under pressure.

Beast Games episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback