"Unbelievable, Gage" — Beast Games' Player 831 reacts to Player 974 accepting the $1 million bribe

On February 13, 2025, Beast Games Season 1 released its finale, where the six finalists competed against one another for a renewed $10 million cash prize. When only Players 974 (Gage), 831 (Jeff), and 830 (Twana) remained, host MrBeast proposed an "out" by offering a $1 million bribe in exchange for one contestant's self-elimination.

Player 974 accepted the bribe and left the competition show, allowing Jeff and Twana to compete for the $10 million cash prize.

"Unbelievable, Gage. Unbelievable," Player 831 said.

Before offering them the bribe, MrBeast revealed that he had surveyed the top 50 players of the competition and asked them to pick who they would want to eliminate from the show. Whoever believed the past contestants would remove them from the game could take the bribe and self-eliminate.

While Twana and Jeff contemplated their chances of being the top 50's target, Gage believed he was. Consequently, he accepted the bribe and self-eliminated. Contrary to their assumptions, the most-voted contestant was Player 830, Twana. Had Player 974 declined the bribe, Twana would have been sent home.

"I'm a millionaire!" — Beast Games' Player 974 exclaims after receiving $1 million

Before MrBeast told the participants about the top 50 players' contribution to the finale, he asked Gage, Jeff, and Twana to reveal what they would spend the $10 million on. Player 974 said he would use the money to get a travel conversion van, travel the world, playing music with his friends. He added he would put the cash prize to "good use," helping his family and loved ones.

Player 830, Twana, said she would spend the money to start a non-profit children's shelter and travel the world with her husband. Player 831, Jeff, wanted to use the $10 million to help his son, Lucas, find a cure for his rare brain disease, Creatine Transporter Deficiency.

Soon after, the Beast Games host revealed his team had "secretly surveyed" the top 50 contestants, asking them which one of them they would want to see eliminated from the competition.

"I think I would be okay, but you never know," Player 831 said.

However, before announcing the name of the player chosen to be eliminated MrBeast brought $1 million on set and offered it to them as a bribe. One of them could self-eliminate and walk away $1 million richer instead of getting evicted with nothing at all.

Player 831 confessed that the offer was "tempting," but believed his "strong relationships and connections" would not jeopardize his game. The Beast Games player claimed there was a "small chance" his number was unanimously chosen.

Meanwhile, Player 830 said she was "wild" and "not for everybody." However, Jeff believed she was safe since she "honorably" played the role of leader multiple times on the show, earning people's trust and appreciation.

When MrBeast asked Player 974, he said:

"I believe that my number is in the envelope."

The Beast Games contestant was certain his opponents had more connections and were more respected in the game than him. He hugged Jeff and Twana and confessed he was grateful to be part of the experience. Players 831 and 830 tried to sway Gage's decision but in vain. Player 974 ultimately pressed the buzzer and evicted himself from the competition.

"What a GigaChad. He doubles the prize pool for you two, scr*ws me out of $5 million extra dollars, and then just dips out with a million bucks," MrBeast remarked.

Jeff called him a "hero" and Twana appreciated his gameplay, while Gage laid on a pile of cash with MrBeast and his teammates. Player 974 throws the money in the air and exclaims:

"I'm a millionaire! Woo!"

Soon after, MrBeast revealed that the person who would have been eliminated had Player 974 not taken the bribe, was Player 830, Twana. The contestants were surprised since none of them had anticipated the outcome.

Before taking his leave, Gage confessed he was walking away with "so much more than money" and thanked MrBeast and his crew for the opportunity. Later in the Beast Games episode, Player 831, Jeff defeated Twana and walked away with $10 million.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

