"Read her like a book" — Beast Games' MrBeast reacts to Player 831 defeating Player 830 and winning $10 million

Beast Games season 1 released episode 10, its finale, on February 13, 2025. It saw six participants compete for a chance at winning a renewed $10 million cash prize. However, only two — Players 831 and 830 — reached the final stage after outperforming others. Player 831 (Jeff) defeated Player 830 (Twana) in the first round of the last challenge, winning $10 million.

The show's host, MrBeast commented on Player 831's swift victory, saying:

"We play tested this game dozens and dozens and dozens of times, and usually, it went like five or six rounds. He literally read her like a book."

In the last game of Beast Games, the finalists were introduced to ten briefcases, and only one had the $10 million check inside it. Whoever chose the case with the check inside would win the competition series and leave with the prize. All they had to do was flip a coin to decide who would go first.

Jeff won the coin flip and was the first to start the game. Twana reshuffled the cases, hoping Jeff would pick the incorrect one and continue the game. However, the final challenge ended in the first round itself when Player 831 picked the $10 million briefcase and defeated Player 830.

What happened between Players 830 and 831 in the final challenge of Beast Games?

After Player 974 left the competition with a $1 million bribe, Players 831 and 830 reached the last leg of Beast Games. However, before they played the final challenge, they delivered emotional messages to their families and loved ones, thanking them for their support and encouragement.

Jeff credited his wife, Jennifer, for how far he had come in the competition and added that she helped him change "for the better." Player 831 also thanked his son, Jack, for being an "amazing Beast Games coach and an amazing son." He got emotional expressing love for his younger son, Lucas, who battled a rare brain disease called Creatine Transporter Deficiency.

Player 830 thanked her daughters, for being her "biggest cheerleaders" and her husband for encouraging and motivating her when she was not "strong enough." Twana lastly addressed all the children who had difficult childhoods, promising them to keep giving no matter what it took.

"May the best competitor win and I'm sure we're gonna learn a lot about each other," Player 831 said.

Before the final challenge began, MrBeast explained that they would flip a coin to decide the order of the game. Whoever won would pick a briefcase first. The game would continue with the opposite player in case the chosen briefcase turned out to be empty.

Beast Games' Player 831 allowed Player 830 to call it. She went with tails, however, the coin landed on heads, giving Player 831 the chance to play first. Soon after Jeff was blindfolded while Twana was shown the briefcase with the check in it and asked to reshuffle the cases.

Before Twana reshuffled the cases, Beast Games host MrBeast stated Twana could lie, deceive, play fair, or resort to any form of "mental warfare" to keep Jeff from choosing the correct briefcase. Soon after, Twana started reshuffling the cases while MrBeast and his entire team turned away to ensure it was a fair game.

"I'm not gonna risk someone accidentally tipping off 831. This is a battle between those two and those two alone," MrBeast said.

After she moved the briefcases, Player 830 asked Jeff to turn around and take his blindfold off. Jeff wondered if it was case number five since Twana had five members in her family. When asked, Twana said it could be. However, Jeff was unconvinced and ultimately chose briefcase number six.

Jeff believed Twana chose box six since the number was not special to her. Player 831 finally opened the box to find the $10 million check, winning Beast Games season 1. He shouted in excitement and climbed the pile of money while his family cheered and applauded. An emotional Twana congratulated Jeff on his victory.

"Jeff, Player 831, is currently the largest cash prize winner in entertainment history," MrBeast said.

MrBeast then talked about Jeff's son's rare brain disease that did not have a cure and how the cash prize would help Jeff and his family in potentially finding a cure and helping others with the same issue.

While speaking to the Beast Games host Twana confessed she was disappointed with herself but happy for Jeff and his family. Even then, Twana stated she did not regret turning down the opportunity to take $1 million. MrBeast told Player 830 that she would leave with an additional $100,000 as the runner-up alongside the $90,000 she already won from the challenges.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

