"We really started to connect on a super personal level" — Jutta opens up about her relationship with Jake on Paul American

Paul American, the reality series featuring Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and their close family and friends, premiered on Max on March 27, 2025. In the first episode, viewers saw personal moments from the Paul family, including a conversation where Jake’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, spoke about how their relationship began. Reflecting on their early bond, she shared:

“We really started to connect on a super-personal level. I’d rather be private, but it’s just not an option with Jake."

Moreover, the episode also focused on the ongoing tension between Jake and his brother Logan. A key moment came when Jutta addressed Logan directly, expressing concern over how his support for Jake appeared online versus in private.

Jutta shares how her relationship with Jake began in Paul American

Jutta Leerdam explained that her relationship with Jake Paul didn’t start with interest in the premiere episode of Paul American. She received a message from Jake in 2022, but her initial reaction was hesitation.

“When I first saw the DM from Jake Paul, I thought, ‘I'm not gonna respond,’” she said.

Jutta shared that she was looking for something serious and didn’t think Jake fit that at the time in this episode of Paul American.

"I just looked at his Instagram and I was like... yeah this is exactly the kind of guy I don't want to date. I don't want that. I want to find my husband, so no," she added.

Later, Jake followed her on Instagram, and that action drew attention in the Netherlands. Jutta said it became a topic in the news and her messages were full of people asking about it. Over time, she began talking with Jake, and their conversations became more personal.

They went public with their relationship in April 2023 and announced their engagement in early 2025. Jutta said she usually kept her private life separate, but dating Jake made that difficult since he was in the limelight because of his work.

Tension between Jutta and Logan over Jake’s support

The premiere episode of Paul American also showed a conversation between Jutta and Logan Paul during a family gathering. Jutta raised concerns about how Logan publicly supported Jake. She mentioned that while Jake and Logan seemed to have a good relationship in real life, their interactions online didn’t always reflect the same closeness.

Her comments followed a disagreement between the brothers over Jake’s fight with Mike Tyson. Before the family meeting, the siblings had a phone call where they argued about the previous fight. Logan Paul questioned the fight’s quality in his podcast Impaulsive which aired in November 2024, which upset Jake.

“You are the closest person to [the fight] and you're undermining it… You're so lost to me, brother,” Jake responded.

Logan mentioned:

“Who is your yes man? I’m not that. Get other people to tell you it’s gonna be a good fight against Mike Tyson.”

After observing their chats, Jutta told Logan that she felt Jake supported him more than the other way around, if she was being "100%" honest. Logan, seated beside his fiancée Nina Agdal, didn’t respond much during the exchange.

Paul American premiered on Max on March 27, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

