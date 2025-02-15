"The ending was insane" — Beast Games host MrBeast shares his thoughts on the season 1 conclusion

MrBeast shared his thoughts on the future of his reality competition show, Beast Games, in a conversation with Screen Rant on February 14, 2025. Reportedly, MrBeast expressed his enthusiasm for a potential second season.

Beast Games premiered on Prime Video in December 2024 and concluded with a thrilling finale on February 13, where Jeff Allen AKA Player 831 took home the massive $10 million grand prize. MrBeast was thrilled with how the show turned out and was overwhelmed by the public reaction to the finale.

"Beast Games turned out better than I ever imagined, and seeing the public reaction to the finale is the best feeling ever. The ending was insane, super happy with how it went," expressed MrBeast.

MrBeast seemed optimistic about the possibility of Beast Games returning for another season. He was happy with the show's outcome and is eager to create more exciting content in the future.

"yes, I really want to do Beast Games in the future," he further added.

What happened in the inaugural season finale of Beast Games?

The finale began with a crucial coin flip that determined the prize money. With six players remaining, the stakes were high. Gage was the one who decided to take the chance in hopes of doubling the prize fund to $10 million. The six players then selected pillars based on the order they were voted off the tower. Standing on their platforms, they were each given a red ball.

Their task was to throw the ball into another player's tube, eliminating them from the game. After some time, player 424 was the first to be eliminated. The remaining players then targeted Yesenia, but she managed to turn the tables and eliminate Emma instead. The competition narrowed down to four players, and a new game began.

Each player had to hold down a button, which lit up a pattern on the floor. They had to memorize the pattern and walk across it without making a mistake. Yesenia was the first to attempt the challenge, but she stepped on the wrong tile and eliminated herself. The remaining three players moved on to the next stage. However, a surprise twist was revealed.

MrBeast announced that the top 50 competitors had voted on which player they wanted to eliminate. But before the result was announced, MrBeast offered a final bribe, $1 million in cash to any player who would self-eliminate. Gage decided to take the money, thinking his name might be in the envelope. As it turned out, if Gage hadn't accepted the bribe, Twana would have been eliminated.

The final game was a thrilling round of Russian Roulette, where Twana and Jeff had to find the briefcase containing a $10 million check. The other briefcases were empty. The game involved strategy and luck. Each player took turns moving a briefcase and trying to guess its contents. The player wearing a blindfold had to guess correctly to stay in the game.

In a surprising twist, Jeff guessed correctly on his first try and won the $10 million prize. This was an incredible ending to the season, which had already given out over $20 million in prize money. As a parting gift, every player who participated in Beast Games received $2,000 in cash. The season also achieved 50 world records, bringing the show to a close.

Beast Games consists of 10 episodes which can be all streamed on Prime Video.

