What were the most expensive prizes in MrBeast’s Beast Games season 1? List explored

Beast Games awarded the largest prizes in television game show history during its season finale on February 13, 2025, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. The $20 million total prize money went to 85 winners from the original 1,000 contestants who competed across 10 episodes. Winner Jeffrey Randall Allen collected $10 million through a briefcase selection challenge against Twana Barnett.

Player 974 doubled the original $5 million prize through a coin flip in episode 9. The second-highest winner received a $1.8 million private island in episode 6. Another participant claimed $650,000 from a shared prize pool.

The Beast Games production built Beast City as the competition venue, spending $14 million on construction. Each participant received $2,000 for competing. The show established 40 world records including the largest cash prize, most contestants, most cameras used, and highest cable count for a single production.

Beast Games winner Jeffrey Allen takes home 10 million dollar grand prize

Grand prize: $10 Million

Beast Games season 1’s Player 831 Jeffrey Randall Allen emerged victorious in the final episode through a strategic briefcase selection. The challenge involved ten identical cases, with only one containing the winning check. Allen selected the correct briefcase in his first attempt against finalist Twana Barnett. The win followed a critical moment in episode 9 when Player 974 risked elimination in a coin flip that successfully doubled the prize from $5 million to $10 million.

Allen maintained consistent performance through multiple elimination rounds spanning December 2024 to February 2025. His path included team challenges, individual competitions, and strategic decision points. The winner leads two organizations - LUCA and 0718 - focused on supporting vulnerable populations.

Additionally, he holds the position of Vice Chair Board of Directors at the Association for Creatine Deficiencies. Allen announced his intention to use the prize money for medical research benefiting his son Lucas, who lives with Creatine Transporter Deficiency, a rare brain condition requiring specialized care.

The victory followed intense competition phases including group eliminations, alliance formations, and high-stakes personal decisions. Allen progressed through challenges that tested physical abilities, decision-making skills, and strategic thinking. Beast Games season 1’s structure allowed participants multiple pathways to advance, with Allen successfully navigating each phase to reach the final round.

Private Island: $1.8 Million

Player 952 Mia Speight won a private island valued at $1.8 million during episode 6. The challenge format required participants to select two suitcases from a provided set. Speight broke down in tears upon winning, while maintaining her eligibility to continue competing for the main prize.

MrBeast signed the island deed transfer on camera, making Speight the official owner. She expressed appreciation through hugs with fellow competitors and the host. The win marked the largest non-cash prize in the series.

Self elimination bribery: $1 Million

Player 974 Gage Gallagher secured $1 million through multiple challenge wins. Beast Games season 1 player’s most significant contribution came in episode 9 when he volunteered to flip a coin that could either eliminate him or double the final prize pool. The coin landed on tails, resulting in the prize doubling to $10 million.

Gallagher advanced to become one of the final six contestants. His strategic gameplay included the successful completion of physical challenges and decision-based tasks throughout the series.

Black Box prize: $650,000

Player 566 JC Gallego Iori claimed $650,000 from a shared prize pool in episode 8. The challenge centered around a black box placed in Beast City containing $1 million total. MrBeast allowed participants to take any amount, with the remaining players dividing the leftover sum.

Seven other players of Beast Games season 1 divided $27,000 after Iori's decision. His choice stemmed from personal financial obligations including mortgage payments and family support. The amount represents the largest individual claim from a shared prize pool in the series.

Fans can watch Beast Games season 1 on Amazon Prime.

