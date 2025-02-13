Who is Player 831? Everything we know about Beast Games Season 1 winner

MrBeast's Beast Games has had an incredible end with Player 831 aka Jeffrey Randall Allen (or simply Jeff) winning the $10 million prize money. Allen's story is one of the most talked about and documented within the Beast Games. During an interview with The Dispatch (February 12, 2025), Allen revealed that his son Lucas has Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD).

According to rarediseases.org, CTD is an "inborn error of creatine metabolism." This affects the transport of creatine, which provides energy to all cells in the body. It is an extremely rare condition, with only 200 recognized patients across the world. Speaking about his son's condition, and his participation in the Beast Games, Allen said (via dispatch.com):

"I feel like I've already won because I got to talk about Lucas' condition in the last two episodes, and kind of anything on top of that is just gravy."

Trending

During one of the earlier episodes of Beast Games, Allen was also able to meet with his wife Jen, and son Lucas. The moment was captured in one of the final cuts of the episode. Allen later shared the wholesome clip to his Instagram:

Allen was born in Columbus, Ohio. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is Vice Chair Board of Directors of the Association for Creatine Deficiencies and Principal at LUCA (healthcare company). The Beast Games contestant has a degree in Business Administration from Ohio University. Currently, he resides in California.

How did Player 831 aka Jeffrey Randall Allen win MrBeast's Beast Games?

Player 831 aka Jeffrey Randall Allen, has won what is considered the largest prize in game show history - $10 million. Initially, the prize money was set at $5 million, but in Episode 10, a successful coin flip led MrBeast to double the amount.

Jeffrey Randall Allen was one of the two remaining contestants, alongside Twana Barnett, also known as Player 830. The two had previously teamed up in earlier episodes, adding to the intensity and drama of their showdown.

In the final game, Player 830 was shown a briefcase containing a $10 million check along with nine other empty cases. She was then asked to shuffle them while Player 831 was blindfolded. Afterward, Player 831 had to pick one at random - and incredibly, he chose the correct case on his very first attempt.

While it was nowhere near the grand prize, Twana still walked away with $190K. Jeff had previously mentioned that he planned to use his winnings to raise awareness for his son's rare condition. Naturally, he was extremely emotional at the end of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback