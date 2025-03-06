"Every sister had a complaint"— The Kardashians star Kim expresses frustration over Khloe's birthday party planning

The Kardashians season 6 episode 5, titled KhloéWood, premiered on Hulu on February 20, 2025. It primarily focused on Kim Kardashian planning for Khloe Kardashian's birthday party.

In this episode of The Kardashians, Khloé was ready to celebrate her 40th birthday. As she took a road trip to Santa Barbara, Kim went all in and tried her best to plan a perfect birthday bash party for Khloé. While Kim was all on her own with the planning, she was frustrated when she received criticism and a few suggestions from her sisters.

Before the party, Kim spoke with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, about the planning process, revealing that "every sister had a complaint" at the last minute. She expressed her frustration, noting that none of them were involved in the planning process, and now they had problems with her vision and wanted changes.

"So, I planned Khloe's birthday party, and last minute every sister had a complaint. And I was like, 'You guys, no one was here to help me plan.' They said these big parties, the locations horrible, and I'm like, 'now you want to talk?'" Kim said.

The Kardashians star Kim plans a KhloeWood theme party

The Kardashians, season 6 episode 5, gave a behind-the-scenes look at Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday party. The episode started with Khloe reflecting on her turning 40 while on a photo shoot.

She called Kim to discuss her birthday celebration and said she wanted a party where she could just get wasted and dance rather than have a formal dinner gathering. Khloe further suggested that she didn't want to focus on the number but enjoy herself in it.

Kim took charge of planning Khloe's birthday party. However, she was left to handle everything on her own as her sisters were busy with their own things. Despite the lack of help, Kim decided on a KhloeWood theme party based on Khloe's love for Dolly Parton. However, a week before the party, she grew frustrated when her sisters started criticizing her vision and gave her certain suggestions of their own.

In a conversation with her hairstylist, Kim shared that all her sisters had their complaints and had told her that the party location was "horrible."

"Tonight's the night we're getting ready for Khloe's party and all the prep is behind me. But the week before the party, all of a sudden, my sisters chime in with every change they could possibly make," Kim added in her confessional.

Kim was cemented in her place and noted that making changes at the last minute was not a possibility. She added that if her sisters had any different creative ideas, then they should have shared them earlier when they were in the planning process.

"And it's not just possible. And I was like, 'if you had a different creative idea, you should have chimed in when we were creating it.' Like, it's done!" The Kardashians star said.

This episode of The Kardashians had its own set of drama. At one point, Kendall Jenner wasn't on the same page with Kim's planning process and even threatened to skip the party out of frustration.

Ultimately, Kim went all in with a grand cowboy and Dolly Parton theme but felt a bit insecure about whether her sisters would like it. However, when Khloé saw the party arrangements, she was impressed and delighted.

"What the actual f*ck! This is major! This is Khloe perfection, this is perfect!" Khloe reacted.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 6 premiere every Thursday on Hulu.

