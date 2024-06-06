The Kardashians season 5 - All about Gerry Turner's appearance on the Hulu show

Season 5 of The Kardashians aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Kendall Jenner's fascination with ABC's The Bachelor has been prominent since the current season aired, as the cast member has numerous times mentioned watching the show and its spin-off, The Golden Bachelor.

In the trailer for the Hulu show, Gerry Turner, the first ever Golden Bachelor's appearance was teased, with the TV personality making his The Kardashians' debut in the latest episode.

During the episode, Kris Jenner invited the ABC star over for dinner, during which Turner was apparently flirting with the momager, as per Kendall. The supermodel and reality star also revealed that while Gerry was over at her house, she saw something on his phone that she shouldn't have.

Kris Jenner invites Gerry Turner over for dinner in The Kardashians season 5 episode 3

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 5, titled, This Is Going To Be Really Hot Tea, Kris Jenner invited the first-ever Golden Bachelor over for dinner because her daughter, Kendall, was a big fan of the show. The segment was filmed before the ABC show aired its season finale, and Theresa Nist was revealed to be the recipient of the final rose.

Kris Jenner explained to the cameras that she invited Gerry over because Kendall was "absolutely obsessed" with the reality star and was "beyond" glued to the television whenever the show aired.

When the 818 Tequila founder arrived, she was thrilled about the dinner and appreciated her mother's surprise.

"My mom in her Kris Jenner ways figured it out, pulled some strings with Disney and Hulu and got Gerry to come over for dinner while the season is airing which is really special," Kendall said.

Kendall told her friend, Hannah Cohen, that she hadn't been as excited as she was in a "really long time." The Kardashians season 5 stars questioned Turner about his time on the show, and Kris Jenner told the cameras she was going to know who the winner was before he left her house.

The two asked Turner about his time on the Fantasy Suites segment, and Gerry said:

"I’m very happy about the overnights because... if you spend five weeks getting to know women yet everything you say and do is recorded, you’re dying to get to that overnight where you can ask the questions without an audience."

However, Kendall revealed that she saw something she shouldn't have seen on Gerry Turner's phone. In a confessional, the model said that she saw his phone and his call logs. The star added that Turner called "her" five times, alluding to a Golden Bachelor contestant, adding how she wanted to blame her mother for discovering something she should not have.

Jenner added that Kris was "innocently trying" to help Turner figure out how to call his daughters, which is when she saw his phone. She added that she had so many questions.

"I know who wins, I think, I'm assuming, because I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen. Unless he knows another woman by this name and he's calling her all day long, but I don't think that's the case."

The Kardashians star added that the experience felt like she was looking through a boyfriend's phone. She added that her "heart dropped" when she saw her name.

Later in the episode, Kendall jokingly revealed that she felt like the ABC star was flirting with her mother, Kris Jenner. She added that Turner kept commenting on her smile, eyes, and her energy.

The producers asked Kris about the same and she said,

"Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. Okay? Oh lord!"

The Kardashians season 5 will return next week with a brand new episode on Hulu.