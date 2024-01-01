The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist reveal where they will live post-marriage

The inaugural season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor saw the 72-year-old Gerry Turner get engaged to Theresa Nist. Turner had initially revealed exactly where the two want to stay together in a post-season interview with People.

The two will now be moving to Charleston, something Gerry himself confirmed:

"For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I've talked about moving to South Carolina, and it's an idea I've toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she's saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’"

Gerry himself used to live in New Jersey, while his soon-to-be wife is originally from Indiana. However, after marriage, they will be moving to South Carolina, to the little town of Charleston.

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist to move to Charleston, South Carolina

The two shared an intricate love story that eventually brought forth the final decision from Gerry, on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. Asked to choose between the finalists Leslie Fhima and Nist, Turner had made both the women believe he would be choosing them.

However, common sense eventually prevailed, and The Golden Bachelor professed his love for Theresa instead. The Season 1 finale saw them exchanging rings and getting engaged, with plans of starting their lives in an entirely new city being revealed.

Hence, on one hand, Gerry has since long wanted to move to South Carolina, for one reason or another. For Theresa, however, it was a matter of being close to her son, who currently stays in the city. Gerry claimed that he was initially sure deciding on a city might prove challenging.

However, the two were seemingly destined to live together as they fell into place on their own:

"The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it's no longer an issue."

Theresa, who is 70, is also a mother and a grandmother and obviously wants to stay close to her existing family. The two have seemingly realized that they are tailor-made for each other, as Gerry also claimed that they have similar spending habits, and both consider themselves "frugal."

What’s more, Turner also revealed the kind of relationship Theresa has already forged with her daughters, claiming that they were like sisters now. Hence, it appears as though Gerry and Theresa have managed to find each other’s soul mates.

The two seem to be on the same page and are visibly excited to start their new lives, albeit in Charleston. The wedding itself will be televised on ABC on January 4, 2024, and is set to take place in California.

Regardless, with The Golden Bachelor Season 1 coming to an end, the next iteration of the season can also be expected to be announced in the coming time, by ABC. The network has yet to comment on the matter.