"They suggested it would be really great TV:" The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner suggests Bravo series is scripted

One of the biggest reasons why Gerry Turner’s The Golden Bachelor immediately impressed fans far and wide was its seemingly extensive honesty. Turner, despite being 72, was looking for his lady love after the unfortunate death of his previous wife, Tina Turner.

The show saw him break down multiple times due to the sheer confusion that he felt, especially with respect to the finalist women. His final choice had come down to that of Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist, with the latter emerging as the woman who stole his heart on The Golden Bachelor.

Regardless, much of the season was praised due to the genuine way in which it depicted the entire journey. However, a recent joint interview involving Turner and Theresa on the LIVE With Kelly and Mark podcast revealed some concerning information about the series and a potential "staged detail" about his proposal to his soon-to-be wife:

“They suggested it would be really great TV.”

Gerry Turner was asked to leave Theresa Nist hanging by The Golden Bachelor showrunners

The Golden Bachelor, like most reality TV series out there, is also seemingly guilty of trying to sensationalize the various incidents that occur in the course of the show as much as possible. A similar thing seemingly happened during Gerry Turner’s final proposal to Theresa Nist.

Having already disappointed Lisa, Gerry was seen proposing to Theresa, although with a twist. He took a huge pause between the following two sentences:

“You’re not the right person for me to live with. You’re the person I can’t live without.”

While viewers could have been forgiven to believe that the 72-year-old was merely trying to collect his thoughts, that is actually a long way from the truth. In what can be deemed as evidence of the show being scripted, Turner explained that he had been asked to word his proposal that way by the producers, who were convinced it would make for great TV:

“They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn’t realize it would be horrible to Theresa.”

Nist herself agreed, claiming that the act was “so mean!” Hence, on one hand, Turner suggested that he was already pretty convinced about his standing with Theresa, along with the fact that she was the woman he wanted to spend the remainder of his life with.

However, the showrunners seem to have made a range of changes and adjustments in order to ensure the entire saga apparently proved to be "entertaining television" for fans as well. This led to a slight change and pause in the middle of Turner’s proposal, which he claims he simply had not wanted.

The Golden Bachelor wedding is set to air on ABC on January 4, 2024.