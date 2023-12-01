Gerry Turner accused of lying on The Golden Bachelor to present a ‘curated image’

The finale of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor threw a couple of stunning surprises for viewers, and controversy seems to not have died down even after the conclusion of season 1. The 72-year-old Gerry Turner was tasked with choosing between Leslie and Theresa as his woman for the rest of his life, in his own words.

While he ended up choosing Theresa leaving Leslie blindsided, one of the claims he made to woo the ladies has been said to be false. According to a woman claiming to be The Golden Bachelor's ex-girlfriend, his relationship with her started just months after the death of Tina Turner.

Carolyn’s friend makes multiple allegations against The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner

Carolyn is the fictitious name Hollywood Reporter initially gave to Turner’s alleged ex-girlfriend, who wants to remain anonymous. She claims that The Golden Bachelor himself does not have the same intention, and carefully portrayed a curated image of himself on the recently concluded reality show.

While Carolyn herself did not want to talk about her past publicly, she did allow Susan, her close friend, access to multiple text messages that Gerry sent. The two got into a relationship months after Tina Turner’s death.

Gerry was seen claiming that he thought about Carolyn every morning and said that she was the right woman for him. The two had been together for almost three years which means that if the allegations are true, Turner made a lot of false claims on the show.

Susan said the following about Gerry:

“He dated a couple of women. They weren’t all long-term, but they … weren’t short-term either. … He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out. I thought, ‘This guy’s legit. This guy’s a really good guy for her.’”

Susan also claimed that she had a stunned reaction to some of Turner’s claims on The Golden Bachelor:

“And I’m like, what? He’s got to know that people are paying attention to this show. I’m just flabbergasted.”

Other allegations that Susan talked about were related to his background, with Turner stating that he had retired at the age of 55 on the show. However, Susan said that he had indeed been working until a few years back and made several claims that were simply false.

Hence, while The Golden Bachelor season 1 has come to an end, there are still a few things that might unravel in the coming time, related to Gerry Turner and his past. All episodes of the ABC show are now available to stream on DirectTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and a range of other platform.