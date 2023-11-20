The Golden Bachelor Episode 9: Release timings for all regions

The Golden Bachelor Episode 9 brings tangible anticipation as the show approaches its grand finale. Set to air on November 30, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET, the show will reveal the culmination of 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner's quest for love. Since its inception, the series has stood out for its unique approach to the quest for companionship, resonating deeply with a diverse audience.

Gerry, having started on this journey after the loss of his wife, has become a beloved figure, his sincerity and openness striking a chord with viewers. As Golden Bachelor Episode 9 nears, fans across the globe are eager to see whom Gerry will choose among the final two contestants, Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. This episode promises to be a memorable one, not just for Gerry but for everyone who has followed his journey.

The Golden Bachelor Episode 9: Release schedule for international viewers

The much-awaited The Golden Bachelor Episode 9, Finale and After the Final Rose is scheduled to air at different times across various regions on November 30. Viewers in the Eastern Time zone can tune in at 8 pm, while those in Central Time can watch it at 7 pm.

For other global audiences, here’s a complete list of corresponding timezone-adjusted timings of Golden Bachelor Episode 9.

Time Zone Day Timings Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Wednesday 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday 5:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT) Wednesday 4:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) Wednesday 2:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) Thursday 1:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) Thursday 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Thursday 10:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Thursday 5:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Thursday 9:00 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) Thursday 12:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST) Thursday 4:00 AM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) Thursday 2:00 AM Brazil Time (BRT) Wednesday 9:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) Thursday 3:00 AM China Standard Time (CST) Thursday 8:00 AM Korea Standard Time (KST) Thursday 9:00 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) Thursday 8:00 AM Philippine Standard Time (PST) Thursday 8:00 AM

Where to watch and what to expect

The Golden Bachelor Episode 9 will be broadcast on ABC, the primary channel for the show. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Hulu, likely the morning after its initial airing. This provides flexibility for viewers who might not be able to watch the live broadcast. Additionally, the show is expected to be accessible with various viewing options, catering to a diverse audience with different needs.

The Golden Bachelor has not only been a journey for Gerry Turner but also an experience for its audience. The show has brought a fresh perspective by focusing on genuine emotions and the quest for companionship later in life. As the finale airs on November 30, viewers from around the globe will be tuning in to witness the end of Gerry's journey.

Finale cast and their background

The Golden Bachelor Episode 9 will reveal Gerry's final decision between Theresa, a financial services professional, and Leslie, a fitness instructor.

Theresa Nist, aged 70, has become a standout contestant on The Golden Bachelor, particularly after a recent Rose Ceremony where Gerry Turner chose her over fan-favorite Faith Martin. This decision placed Theresa as one of the top two women searching for Gerry's heart in the final episode.

Leslie is an entrepreneur. She owns a company called PowerBark, which sells products for dogs. This venture was inspired by her own experiences as a personal trainer, often accompanied by her dog Sadie. Leslie's journey on The Golden Bachelor has been notable for her connection with Gerry.

This season has been marked by emotional connections and heartfelt moments, with episodes set in various locations, including Costa Rica. Gerry Turner's journey has been central, characterized by sincere interactions with contestants.

Whether it's through a live broadcast on ABC or streaming the next day on Hulu, The Golden Bachelor Episode 9 is an event not to be missed. It promises to be a fitting conclusion to a season that has been both heartwarming and engaging, leaving a lasting impression on its audience.