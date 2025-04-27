American rapper Kanye West recently claimed that his unreleased studio album, Vultures 3, was canceled following his fallout with collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. This album was the third and final part of the Vultures trilogy, by the American hip-hop supergroup ¥$, consisting of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

On April 27, 2025, the X handle of NFR Podcast shared the update on the platform, posting a short clip of Kanye West, where the rapper implied that Ty Dolla $ign’s lack of communication was a key factor behind the album’s latest cancellation.

"Kanye says Vultures 3 isn’t happening because Ty Dolla $ign doesn’t talk to him anymore," the user captioned the post.

Netizens quickly took to the comment section to express their opinions. Some netizens were supportive of the cancellation and sided with $ign’s decision to distance himself from Kanye. One user retweeted the aforementioned X post, writing:

"That’s okay with me. My boy shoulda retired 7 years ago."

"Finally some good Ye news," commented a netizen.

"As he shouldn’t," wrote another netizen.

Some X users also criticized Ye's recent controversies and public behavior, suggesting he was to blame for the falling out.

"I wouldn’t talk to him anymore either if he half-assed an album with me by using AI and then went on to support Diddy and go on bipolar rants about his cousin," said one X user.

"YE is the problem," wrote another user.

"Who the Hell wants to associate themselves with this weirdo?" commented another user.

However, some netizens speculated that $ign had used Kanye for exposure before moving on.

"Ty Dollar $ign using Ye to gain more fans then when Ye started tweeting he saw an opening and dropped him," wrote an X user.

"I swear Ty was the one dragging the Vultures series," commented another X user.

Ty Dolla $ign distances himself from Kanye West after the latter's alleged anti-semitic remarks

Ty Dolla $ign at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

According to a February 12, 2025 report by Billboard, rapper Ty Dolla $ign appeared to step back from his association with Kanye West following the rapper’s latest controversy.

As per the report, Kanye West had launched into a X tirade with a series of controversial posts in which he praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy’s release from prison, openly called himself racist, and made other inflammatory comments. Several artists came forward to denounce West’s behavior after his X tirade, including $ign.

According to the aforementioned report, on February 12, $ign shared a message via his Instagram Story condemning hate speech. Without mentioning West explicitly, he wrote:

"I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY."

This text was accompanied by a series of multiracial fist emojis. Although $ign did not directly name West, many fans speculated his statement was in response to Ye’s recent alleged anti-semitic and hateful posts. Additionally, $ign also removed the ¥$ tag— a reference to his and Ye’s joint venture — from his social media bios, further suggesting a possible effort to distance himself.

In 2024, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign collaborated on Vultures 1 and Vultures 2. The first installment, featuring Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid, topped the Billboard 200. However, after the recent comments by West, there have been no further updates regarding the Vultures 3 release.

As per TMZ, at present, Kanye West is reportedly working on his upcoming project Cuck, but he hasn't confirmed the release date for this project yet.

