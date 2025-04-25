What did Kanye West say on Twitch live? Rapper reportedly gets banned 7 minutes after opening account

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has once again stirred the internet with his anti-Semitic remarks. As per some posts on X, including from a popular pop culture news source, Dexerto, the rapper got banned on the streaming platform Twitch just seven minutes after starting his first livestream on April 25.

Several X accounts shared clips from his stream, wherein Kanye can be heard saying "f*** these Jews," among other slurs, while talking over a call. He was also spotted performing a Nazi salute. Additionally, Kanye made remarks about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, suggesting she had an intimate relationship with Drake.

The rapper also praised Elon Musk for giving him the freedom to speak openly. Meanwhile, under the posts sharing these clips, netizens reacted with witty comments, seemingly unsurprised by Ye's remarks.

While Twitch hasn't given any reason to suspend Kanye's account, the timeline suggests that the action followed his anti-Jewish remarks. This is not the first time Kanye West has been banned on social media; earlier in February, the rapper's X account was deleted after a series of controversial tweets.

A look at Kanye West's anti-Semitism in the past

The anti-Semitic controversy with Ye is not new. In October 2022, West was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week donning a t-shirt with "White Lives Matter" written on it, a phrase allegedly used by many neo-Nazis, as reported by Billboard in February 2025. Later that same month in 2022, the American rapper posted some objectionable posts against Jews.

In the weeks that followed, a series of posts and controversial remarks by Ye led several brands, like Gap and Balenciaga, to cut business ties with him. The biggest blow came when the sportswear giant, Adidas, ended its partnership with him, resulting in the loss of his billionaire status. Then, in December 2022, Kanye posted an apology to Jewish people on his Instagram account.

Most recently, in February 2025, Kanye West posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets, which led to his X account's deletion. In response to these posts, on February 7, the Anti-Defamation League's CEO and national director, Jonathan Greenblatt, gave the following statement:

“Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye on his X account this morning. Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic indents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants."

The statement continued,

"We know this game all too well. Let's call Ye's hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat. But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate."

Later that month, during the Super Bowl, Kanye West also ran an ad directing viewers to his now-deleted website, where the only item for sale was a t-shirt featuring a swastika sign.

After getting banned from another platform, it is likely that Kanye West will soon launch his own streaming platform called Yeezy Streaming, as mentioned by Digital Nas on Sneako's April 22 livestream.

