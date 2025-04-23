Digital Nas hints Kanye West will be launching his own streaming platform

Musical Artist and Twitch streamer Digital Nas appeared on Sneako's live stream on April 22, 2025, and hinted that Kanye West may be launching a livestreaming platform named after his brand, Yeezy Streaming. Nas has worked with Ye in the past on albums such as Vultures 1 and Donda, leading many to lend credibility to his words. On top of that, Digital Nas made headlines earlier this month after he went live on his Twitch channel with Kanye West.

Sneako was quite excited when, during the live stream, Digital Nas hinted that Yeezy Streaming will be "releasing soon," saying:

"Yo, Yeezy Streaming on the way."

Sneako asked him to clarify:

"Yeah, yeah, what's Yeezy Streaming?"

Digital Nas did not give away much more information, but did note that this was the first announcement for Kanye West's streaming platform:

"Sh*t, you all about to see. First announcement!"

Sneako excitedly asked him if there was a release date:

"That was the first one? I'm excited too, you know when it's going to start?"

However, Digital Nas did not have a concrete answer about when exactly Ye would launch the website:

"I don't know. But, I feel like, you know, we will see."

Digital Nas's Twitch channel was temporarily banned after his live stream with Kanye West

While websites like Twitch and YouTube have dominated the livestreaming space for some time, over the last couple of years, rival platforms such as Kick, Rumble, and others have emerged on the market, giving creators multiple options. With Kick recently implementing a multi-streaming feature for its Creator Program, much like Twitch, it seems platforms are encouraging streamers to branch out and connect with their audience on multiple platforms.

Kanye West is no stranger to livestreaming culture either, having been in touch with big names such as Adin Ross and Kai Cenat over the years. More recently, however, he has been at odds with both of them. During one of his appearances on Digital Nas's Twitch stream on April 6, the rapper criticized Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, calling the former corny and cussing out the latter.

The broadcast, however, seemed to have crossed a line after Twitch banned Digital Nas's channel temporarily.

Kanye West is not the billionaire looking to launch a livestreaming platform. Elon Musk has been testing out livestreaming video games such as Path of Exile 2 on X for months. XGaming has also signed streamers such as EsfandTV to make content on the platform.

