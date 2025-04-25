"Wait, Drake f**cked Amber?" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Kanye West insinuating Drake had relationships with Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose

Kanye West has stirred the pot again—this time by hinting that fellow rapper Drake may have had romantic involvement with two of his former partners.

On April 24, 2025, Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks appeared on his Twitch live stream and commented on a clip in which West claims that the Canadian rapper has been romantically linked to Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian.

DJ Akademiks seemed genuinely shocked by the suggestion that Drizzy had once been involved with Amber Rose —

"Wait, Drake f**cked Amber?" DJ Akademiks asked.

DJ Akademiks reacts to Kanye West hinting at Drake's relationships

A tweet with Akademiks' live stream (Image via X/@chatni**a101))

During his Twitch live stream on Thursday, April 24, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on Kanye West's claims about Drake's relationships.

In the video clip, West suggested that the Canadian rapper had dated Amber Rose and is now romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, asking the rapper who might be next.

"I am triple 'x' now, you triple 'x' me n**ga. You got Amber, you got Kim, you just need one more to triple 'x' me," West said.

In response, Akademiks expressed his surprise and mentioned that he was only aware of Drizzy's rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian.

"Yeah, we do know the current rumour that Drake and Kim are the two, like we do know, yeah. But yeah Kanye hates Kim so much, he is not bothered. He hates Kim. Suppoesedly, Drake right now is knocking the damn, crazy," DJ said.

Additionally, DJ Akademiks hinted at the possibility of a third woman with whom the Canadian rapper might have had a romantic relationship, aligning with Kanye West’s insinuation of multiple relationships.

"Wait he (Kanye) made a reference triple 'x,' he is talking about get through my exes. So Drake hit Amber, now Kim, oh you gotta hold on to Bianca. Bianca I just want you, come back," DJ added.

Kanye West and Amber Rose were in a relationship from 2008 to 2010, but they broke up after Rose claimed that West constantly bullied her during their time together. Additionally, in January 2016, the Canadian rapper and the Philadelphia-born model were spotted around Miami, which sparked rumors about the two dating. However, neither of them confirmed the news.

Recently, following the release of Drizzy's $ome$exy $ongs 4 U album, rumors began circulating that the Canadian rapper and Kim Kardashian are now in a relationship. The speculation started when Kim shared a video of herself wearing a vintage Chanel dress at the fashion house and Charles Finch’s pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills, using the audio from Drizzy's Crying In Chanel.

Later, the Canadian rapper, using his burner Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, reshared Kim's video and added a goat emoji in the caption. This is not the first time Drake and Kim Kardashian have been rumored to be dating; the initial rumor surfaced when Kim was married to Kanye West. However, Kim claimed on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that West was the one who spread the rumor, which visibly upset her.

Currently, there is no confirmation of the two being romantically involved with each other.

