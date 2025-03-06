"He is a grown man" - Amber Rose shares honest feelings on 23 YO Jalen Green dating 40 YO Draya Michele

Amber Rose appeared on Thursday's episode of Shannon Sharper's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Ad

During her time on the pod, Rose talked about various topics including her career and her relationships. The podcast's X handle shared a clip from the episode featuring Rose and Sharpe talking about age differences in relationships.

The NFL icon asked Rose about the maximum age gap she has had in a relationship, to which the model just chuckled. Later on, Shannon Sharpe raised the topic of Jalen Green and Draya Michele, and Rose sahred her insights on the Rockets star's relationship.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is a grown man," Rose said. "I think that the outrage is more so that her son was the same age. My oldest [son] is 12, so, if my oldest was 22, I may feel different as a mother talking to a 22-year-old. I don't know, I am not sure about that."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think they look beautiful together, they have a baby together, they seem very happy," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green and Michele have received a lot of negativity about their relationship online. The fans have criticized the couple because of their 17-year age gap. However, the couple has not paid any heed to the haters and continues to be together.

Draya Michele gives a loving tribute to her boyfriend Jalen Green on his special day

On Feb. 9, Draya Michele gave a loving tribute to her boyfriend Jalen Green on his birthday. The reality TV star and model shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of her standing alongside the Houston Rockets star.

Ad

The Rockets guard is seen wearing a black jacket while striking a pose for the camera. Michele is seen leaning onto her boyfriend while looking back at the camera with a model face. Michele penned her tribute in the caption of her upload.

"Happy birthday my love 1 of 1."

Draya Michele pens a heartfelt tribute for her boyfriend on his birthday. (Credits: @drayamichele/Instagram)

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been dating since Aug. 2023 and welcomed their first child together in May. 2024. Michele also has two other children: her older son, Kniko Howard, from an undisclosed former relationship, and her younger son, Jru, whom she shares with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

The Houston Rockets are having a great run this season, thanks to Green's elite transformation into a perimeter sniper. The Rockets guard is having a breakout season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while leading his team to a 37-25 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback