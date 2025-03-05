Shannon Sharpe makes feelings clear on Jimmy Butler getting sued after failing to pay rent on Miami property

NFL Icon Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on Jimmy Butler after the new Golden State Warriors player failed to pay rent for his Miami property. On Wednesday, the YouTube account of Sharpe's podcast "NightCap" uploaded a clip from the pod's latest episode featuring the NFL Icon's reaction.

In the video, Sharpe was joined by Chad Ochocinco as he broke the news to his audience. After that, Sharpe shared his views about the former Miami Heat star who received a lawsuit.

"He is paying for somebody else's vacation home, he's paying for somebody else's kid to go to private school and nice college; $1.5 million on a $10 million home, that's crazy," Sharpe said. (2:50)

The former NFL star was amazed to learn that Jimmy Butler paid $130,000 monthly for his luxury mansion in Miami. He calculated the total value the now Warriors star used to pay in a year and questioned Butler's decision not to buy a home in South Beach during his time with the Heat.

He also questioned Butler's financial advisor for not warning his client of a bad investment. At the start of the video, Sharpe shared that Butler had $260,000 due in rent and left behind more than $127,000 in damages.

Details on lawsuit against Jimmy Butler for unpaid rent on Miami property

On Monday, ESPN reported on the lawsuit against Jimmy Butler for unpaid rent on his Miami property. According to the sports media outlet, Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc. has sued the Warriors star in Florida's 11th Circuit Court.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit contended that Butler had failed to pay two months' rent. He also changed the locks and refused to give the owner the key, which barred the maintenance workers from entering the house.

The mentioned 5,398-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The luxury home is valued at $10 million on Realtor.com and has a pool, which, as per the plaintiff, Butler failed to maintain, causing extensive mold and the need to replace the flooring.

According to ESPN's report, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is seeking a $257,284 payment and the right to keep Butler's $130,000 security deposit. The Warriors star has yet to comment on the matter and is settling in the Bay Area.

However, Butler's seamless transition on the court caught the eye of NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, who compared the former Heat star to former Warriors player and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

