"You’re the Greatest hip hop artist of ALL TIME!" — DJ Akademiks responds to Kanye West wondering whether he should have released "Cousins"

Kanye West's new album Cuck, previously called WW3, has become the centre of controversy even before its release, for multiple reasons. One of them is DJ Akademiks' comment on the track Cousins, written by Dave Blunts. The theme of the song revolves around Ye's incestuous relationship with his cousin.

Recently, Ye took to X on April 24, 2025, to ponder upon DJ Akademiks' comment stating Dave Blunts shouldn't have written the line:

"I gave my cousin head".

The rapper said Akademiks' comment got him second-guessing about whether he should've released the track or said anything about it.

Responding to Kanye's tweet on the same day, the podcaster wrote:

"Na put that s*it on DSP and YouTube. With Bianca and WW3. Art is Art. We gon have our opinions but live your truth. You’re the Greatest hip hop artist of ALL TIME!"

Akademiks responds to Ye's tweet about Cousins (Image via X/ @Akademiks)

Cousins released on April 21, 2025, and while Dave Blunts initially claimed to have written all tracks on Kanye's latest album, it wasn't until XXL posted a video of the rapper's claims that Ye confirmed the news.

Responding to XXL's video of Dave Blunts, Kanye West wrote:

"This is true. We would talk for hours. Then he’d write three songs in a day.”

Kanye West makes revelation about the song Cousins

Introducing the audience to one of the tracks on his upcoming album Cuck, Kanye West took to X on April 21, 2025, sharing what the song Cousins was about.

The rapper revealed that it was about his cousin, who is currently serving life in prison for killing a pregnant woman. Ye mentioned the incident took place a few years after Kanye told him they wouldn't look at dirty magazines together.

Taking the blame for what ensued, Ye wrote in the tweet:

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different."

Kanye ended the tweet with a revelation about being engaged in a physical relationship with his cousin till he was 14. The tweet has amassed 15 million views since it was posted and garnered a lot of comments from netizens as well.

Ye's revelation concerning his track called Cousins (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

However, the controversy surrounding Kanye West's upcoming album didn't end with the tweet. The rapper also released a track shedding light on his split with Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022.

Ye released the song BIANCA on April 3, 2025, wherein the lyrics state:

“My baby she ran away/ But first she tried to get me committed/ Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,”

Through the song, Kanye West hinted at Bianca Censori leaving him because of his stance against medication and hospitalization in the last few weeks.

The song's lyrics also suggest that Bianca was discontent with Ye's habit of posting offensive tweets.

While Kanye West and Bianca Censori haven't commented on their relationship status yet, as per Page Six's report dated April 22, 2025, the couple was recently spotted having dinner together in Spain.

