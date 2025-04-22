Kanye West posts a photo with Bianca Censori amid reconciliation rumors after his shocking revelation about his cousin

Kanye West has once again stirred the internet, this time by posting a candid photo with his wife, Bianca Censori, on his official social media account. This has fueled fresh speculation about a possible reconciliation between the two.

On April 22, 2025, the American record producer Kanye Omari West took to his X account and shared a "fit" check picture with his wife, Censori, in which the two are casually posing amid rumors of divorce.

Kanye posted a picture (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Ye shared the photo shortly after shockingly revealing that he had an intimate relationship with his cousin during his teenage years.

Divorce rumors about the couple have been circulating since February 2025, when a source told Daily Mail that Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, is horrified by her husband's posts on X. However, the two were recently spotted having dinner in Spain, sparking rumors of reconciliation.

Kanye West shares a moment with Bianca Censori amid personal revelations:

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Atlanta-based record producer Kanye West posted a picture of himself and his wife, Bianca Censori, on X.

In the post, West is seen wearing a black hoodie and black leather pants, posing with his hands in his pockets.

Censori wore a grey bodysuit corset paired with thigh-high black boots, her hair styled in a messy bun, and she looked away from the camera for the pose.

It is unknown where the two took this picture, but Kanye West posted the same image twice, once in color and a second time in black and white. In the caption, West also indicated that he preferred the black-and-white version.

"Didn’t love the blue Should have posted black and white," Ye wrote.

Ye revealed on X (Image via X/@kanyewest)

On Monday, April 21, 2025, Kanye West posted a two-minute video clip on his X account. In the captions, the record producer revealed that the video in question is a song titled COUSIN, about his current incarcerated cousin.

In the post, West indicated that he showed his cousin some inappropriate magazines that he found in his parents' closet. The rapper also alleged that this happened when his male cousin was six, and the two had a sexual relationship till Ye was 14 years old.

Also, in the post, the record producer expressed his guilt by indicating that it was his fault that caused his cousin to serve in jail for allegedly murdering a pregnant woman.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after... Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6... My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14," Ye wrote.

The identity of Ye's cousin remains unknown, and the record producer did not provide any further details about him. Additionally, neither Kanye West nor Bianca Censori has addressed the divorce-reconciliation rumors.

No further updates have been provided as of now.

