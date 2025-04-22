Gordo calls out DJ Mustard for devoting his entire Coachella set to Kendrick Lamar who "wouldn’t drive an hour to pop out for you"

Record producer Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, recently trolled DJ Mustard over the latter's Coachella set on April 18, 2025. For the unversed, DJ Mustard performed at the annual music festival on both weekends this year.

While he refrained from playing his Grammy-winning track Not Like Us during the first weekend, he did not hold back the second weekend, playing the Drake diss track while throwing shade at the Canadian rapper.

On April 21, 2025, Gordo took to X to call out DJ Mustard for allegedly devoting his whole set to Kendrick Lamar. He pointed out that the Compton rapper was not at Coachella either weekend to support the producer.

"Imagine devoting your entire Coachella set to a guy that wouldn’t drive an hour to pop out for you cc: @mustard."

For context, DJ Mustard has worked with Lamar multiple times, producing records like Not Like Us and TV Off. Meanwhile, Gordo and Drake have collaborated on several of the latter's projects, including Honestly, Nevermind (2022).

Exploring Gordo and DJ Mustard's feud

This is not the only time Gordo and Mustard have feuded since Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef. In August 2024, Mustard claimed Drake and Gordo conspired to release Gordo's album on the same day as his album to compete with him. The Not Like Us producer implied that this contributed to his low album sales after his LP, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, sold 18,000 copies in its first week.

On April 14, 2025, Gordo took to X to claim DJ Mustard unfollowed him on Instagram, implying that his Coachella performance inflated his ego.

"Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig....Sad day...headlining chella must of got to his head," tweeted Gordo.

DJ Mustard and Gordo continued their beef after the former's Coachella set on April 18, 2025. After Gordo accused Mustard of "devoting" his entire Coachella set to Lamar, the latter clapped back on social media, claiming he had more hits than his rival.

His reply also referenced one of Gordo's tweets earlier this month, where the record producer claimed the toilets at Drake's home played music.

"Aint going back and forth with a n***a that's happy to change music on another niggas toilet seats. let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you i have multiple houses with my own toilet seats and many of my own chains to wear," Mustard wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he accused Gordo of "wanting attention."

DJ Mustard, Kendrick Lamar,cross-examination and SZA are currently on the "Grand National Tour"

In other news, DJ Mustard has joined Kendrick Lamar and SZA on their co-headlining "Grand National Tour," which began on April 19, one day after Mustard's Coachella set. Mustard closed his Coachella set by playing Not Like Us back to back. He also referenced Drake's ongoing battle with UMG regarding the diss track, saying:

"Why you suing like a b***h, ain’t you tired?"

The diss track also appeared on the "Grand National Tour's" opening show in Minneapolis. Before performing the diss track, the screen played a skit of Lamar attending a mock deposition, which seemed to reference Drake's defamation lawsuit.

During the skit, the rapper was asked about May 4, 2024 (Not Like Us' release date) and February 9, 2025 (the date of his Super Bowl halftime show), to which Lamar answered, "I don't keep up with dates."

The skit also seemingly referenced Drake's adlib "Drop, drop, drop" from his diss track Family Matters. Before the screen went black, Not Like Us kicked off with its famous opening line: "Psst, I see dead people."

The next show of the "Grand National Tour" is scheduled in Houston on April 23.

