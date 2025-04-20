Kendrick Lamar parodies Drake’s UMG lawsuit with fake deposition skit before performing ‘Not Like Us’ at the GNX tour

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the Grand National Tour alongside SZA on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During his solo set, Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us after playing a video parodying Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

The rapper incorporated a fake deposition skit into the set, referencing Drake's lyrics from Family Matters ahead of the song's performance. The pre-recorded video showed Lamar seated in all black while an off-camera "attorney" began questioning him.

"Sunday, February 9th...," the voice asked, to which Lamar responded, "I don't keep up with dates." The attorney then continued, "Ok, does this ring a bell? Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop..." before the screen cut to black and Not Like Us began, opening with the line, "Psst, I see dead people." The crowd erupted as the song started, accompanied by pyrotechnics and loud cheers.

The moment quickly circulated online after DJ Akademiks shared the clip via social media on April 20, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA launch Grand National Tour

The onstage mockery follows Drake's legal action against UMG. In an updated complaint filed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the Canadian rapper accused his own label of licensing and promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which Drake claims falsely depicts him as a p*dophile.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, states that UMG "endorsed, distributed, and profited from" the track while being fully aware of its content. Drake's attorneys argued that Lamar's Super Bowl performance and Grammy wins for the song contributed to public belief in the accusations, which they called "demonstrably false."

The filing referenced the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where Lamar performed Not Like Us, noting it was the most-watched halftime show in NFL history, with viewership in the hundreds of millions.

"This allowed millions more who had never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it," the lawsuit claimed, as reported by The Mirror on April 17.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis show marked the first stop of the Grand National Tour, a 39-date stadium run across North America and Europe. Kendrick Lamar and SZA alternated sets throughout the 2.5-hour concert, occasionally joining forces for collaborative performances of Doves in the Wind, All the Stars, LOVE., and the finale, Luther, as reported by USA Today on April 20.

Kendrick Lamar's set included 52 songs, incorporating past hits like King Kunta, DNA., and Euphoria. His set design featured symbolic elements such as a black Buick GNX rising from beneath the stage and scenes depicting Lamar being questioned about his lyrics, mirroring his real-life musical commentary.

His visual production leaned on black-and-white palettes and minimalist lighting, emphasizing his performance style.

Meanwhile, SZA performed songs including F2F, Scorsese Baby Daddy, and Saturn, supported by dancers and elaborate stage designs referencing insects and butterflies. Her staging featured animatronic props and wardrobe changes, including a green short set with knee pads and a mechanical ant ride.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the few rappers to headline a solo stadium tour. His career includes six studio albums, 22 Grammy Awards, and a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018. The Grand National Tour is his latest venture following a high-profile feud with Drake that intensified in 2024, with both artists releasing multiple diss tracks, including Push Ups, Family Matters, Euphoria, and Not Like Us.

The Grand National Tour will continue through August 2025, with stops scheduled across major cities in the United States and Europe.

