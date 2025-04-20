“These jabs are gonna continue forever huh?“ — Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar seemingly mocks Drake’s ‘DROP DROP’ ad-libs at GNX TOUR

Kendrick Lamar made headlines after mocking Drake's "drop drop" lyric during a skit at the kickoff show for his Grand National Tour on April 19. The concert, held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, also featured SZA and marked a significant moment in their ongoing rap feud.

Just before launching into his widely discussed diss track Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar played a pre-recorded clip on screen that appeared to poke fun at Drake's lyrics from Family Matters, which itself was a response to Kendrick, as stated by AllHipHop.

In the video, Kendrick Lamar sits in a black chair, wearing all black, responding to a mock attorney's question.

The lawyer says, "Sunday, February 9th…" prompting Kendrick to answer, "I don't keep up with dates…" Then comes the line: "Ok, does this ring a bell? Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop…"—mimicking the ad-libs from Drake’s track.

The screen immediately cuts to black before Kendrick Lamar performs Not Like Us, with the crowd erupting to the line, "Psst, I see dead people." Fans quickly took to social media to react to the moment, especially as videos from the show circulated online.

"These jabs are gonna continue forever huh?" one X user commented.

"I know Drake regretting every word!" another user wrote.

"Brining up Drake at the SZA concert is crazy," a user remarked.

The comments reflected a mix of reactions, with some fans praising Kendrick Lamar's boldness while others criticized him for repeatedly referencing Drake, suggesting it keeps him relevant.

"The sad part is he'll always have to reference to his drake songs in order to stay relevant. Just sad!" an X user said.

"He really wouldn't have a career without that man," another user commented.

"Kendrick went on tour to sing Drakes name at the top of his lungs? Man I would be so ashamed but I guess we all gotta make a living," a user wrote.

Kendrick Lamar's 2024 diss tracks and Super Bowl show mark turning point in ongoing feud with Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud dates back to 2013, when Kendrick's verse on Big Sean's Control called out several rappers, including Drake. Since then, subtle and direct shots have been traded over the years, but 2024 marked an escalation unlike anything before.

Drake released several diss tracks in 2024, including Push Ups and Family Matters. Kendrick responded with Euphoria and Not Like Us, the latter of which became a commercial and critical success. Not Like Us went on to win multiple Grammy Awards and was featured in Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

In April 2025, Drake filed an amended defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging that Kendrick's Super Bowl performance and the Grammy success of Not Like Us led audiences to believe damaging, false claims, particularly that Drake was labeled a "certified p*dophile" in the song's lyrics.

Kendrick Lamar avoided using that term during the Super Bowl performance but kept other suggestive lines, such as "I hear you like 'em young," intact. UMG has denied all allegations and warned that Drake's legal team is damaging his reputation with their actions. The company called the lawsuits "baseless" and defended Kendrick's right to artistic expression.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour continues with the next stop on April 23 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He is expected to perform a lengthy setlist that includes over 50 songs from his catalog and collaborations with SZA, including All the Stars, Love, and Luther.

