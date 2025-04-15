"Headlining chella must of got to his head" — Gordo says Mustard unfollowed him on Instagram

Tensions in the music world took a public turn as DJ and producer Gordo expressed his grievances after fellow hitmaker Mustard reportedly unfollowed him on social media.

On April 15, 2025, the American DJ, whose real name is Diamanté Anthony Blackmon, penned a post on X indicating that the fellow DJ Mustard had unfollowed him on Instagram, which Gordo finds quite "sad."

"omg just noticed Mustard unfollowed me on ig…. Sad day… 🥺 headlining chella must of got to his head," DJ Blackmon wrote.

The statement followed widespread reports about Drake's anticipated performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026—news that quickly went viral—given Gordo's well-known personal and professional relationship with Drake.

The Instagram drama between DJ Gordo and DJ Mustard emerges

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Washington-born DJ Gordo posted an update on his X account regarding DJ Mustard, who has reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram.

When one of the followers asked the DJ in the comments section why Mustard might have done this, the Washington-born DJ suggested that he did not know —

"😔😔😔 idkk," DJ wrote.

It remains unclear why DJ Mustard unfollowed fellow DJ Gordo on social media or if the move was intentional or a mere oversight. One possible theory points to the recent high-profile rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, considering Gordo's close ties to Drake and Mustard's long-standing connection with Lamar.

This theory gains traction, especially considering that during the peak of Drake's lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar, Gordo vocally supported the Canadian rapper.

In a post on X dated August 25, 2024, the Washington-born DJ described DJ Mustard as a "strange" individual, further fueling speculation about underlying tensions —

"I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander. That guy is a f**king legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer.. he's just a strange guy," DJ wrote.

Moreover, according to VIBE, in a May 2024 interview, the American DJ again sided with the Canadian rapper. He suggested that the internet has been dissecting photos of Drake, implying that he appears sad following the rap battle.

However, Blackmon stated that this is not true. Instead, he claimed that Drake seemed relatively happier, describing him as a "jolly" person.

"Ever since all this has happened … I've seen him happier. It's really weird. He's pretty jolly. The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and sh*t.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera... He's chilling," DJ said.

Similarly, DJ Mustard and Kendrick Lamar share longstanding friendships and collaborative relationships. Mustard produced Lamar's most successful song, Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake.

Recently, during the Super Bowl, Mustard was actively involved with Lamar for his performance and discussed rehearsing with iHeartRadio. The Compton artist Mustard described the experience as "electrifying." Mustard went on to suggest —

"I don't know, man. I actually don't think about what he could do. I just try to stay aligned with pure s**t, just being pure and being on the right side of things — not doing no tactics and gimmicks," Mustard said.

These remain unconfirmed speculations, as neither DJ has publicly addressed any personal conflict or acknowledged a connection to other high-profile disputes.

