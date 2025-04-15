"The entire energy of this song is different"— Fans react to Drake releasing "SLOW JAMZ" version of Nokia via Plot Twist

Music fans are in a frenzy as Drake drops a surprising rework of his recent track, Nokia, releasing a sensual, stripped-down SLOW JAMZ version exclusively via Plot Twist.

On April 14, 2025, the X account @plotttttwistttt uploaded a music video of the Canadian rapper's new song, Nokia, from his collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14, 2025.

As a result, many users on X took to their accounts and reflected on the video clip and music, indicating that a slight alteration in the music can bring a significant change to the beat and vibe of the music —

"Man it's crazy how changing a beat can completely alter how a situation is received. The entire energy of this song is different under this track 😮," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested that they enjoyed the new song, quoting that the latest version is "Fire." Some indicated that they need the same version on Apple Music —

"At first the opening caught me offguard but it's actually kinda fire," a user on X commented.

"This sh*t goes so well wtf 🔥," another wrote on X.

"I need this on Apple Music 😭😭," a third commented.

In addition, some users on X proposed their suggestions, indicating that the lyrics should have been slower for a more catchy vibe. Some other users suggested that they liked the older version, and according to them, the Canadian rapper has "ruined the masterpiece" —

"lyrics should be a lil bit slower. it will make it a perfect soothing sound," a netizen commented.

"Ruined a masterpiece," another wrote.

"You doing everything but giving me a #Nokia ringtone.. WTH 🤦‍♀️ … but no worries.. I'm patient Papicito," another commented.

As of now, the Canadian rapper Drake has not yet reacted online.

Drake drops a SLOW JAMZ version of Nokia:

The Canadian rapper (Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Monday, April 14, 2025, the Canadian rapper Drake dropped a new version of his song Nokia through an X account, Plot Twist.

The video opens with Drake standing in an artistic area wearing an oversized hoodie and trousers, casually vibing on the new version.

The entire video is themed in black and white, with numerous dancers dancing to the song. In the second verse, the Toronto artist transitions to a new setting, performing alongside goddess-like dancers adorned with large, peacock-inspired feathered backpieces. The verse reads as —

"The way I feel right now, I feel like we need to be all alone / So if you just playin' around, you need to tell your girl, "Take your fine a*s home," and that's real / Stop teasin' me, yeah, what? Stop teasin' me / I could change your life so easily / I keep beggin' you to stay, but you're leavin' me / Leavin' me, we got sticks in the club illegally / Got the whole 6ix side, they believe in me," Drizzy rapped.

The original song version of Nokia was released on March 31, 2025. It was directed by Theo $$$ Kudra and filmed for IMAX. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the song has sold over 1 million units and became Drake's first song to reach this level in 2025.

As of now, the Canadian rapper has not reflected on the newer version of the song.

