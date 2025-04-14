"World Cup bigger than the Super Bowl" — Netizens react to Drake meeting with Sebastian Giovinco and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Toronto

The internet is buzzing after rapper Drake was spotted in Toronto alongside former footballer Sebastian Giovinco and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, igniting widespread speculation and spirited debate online.

On April 13, 2025, an X user, @Kurrco, shared a picture of the Canadian rapper on the platform casually posing with the former Italian professional footballer Sebastian Giovinco. This sparked speculation about his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As a result, numerous users on X shared their reactions to the post, with many offering similar speculations. Some even drew comparisons between the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup, referring to the popularized Drake–Lamar rivalry.

"world cup bigger than the super bowl. drake won," one person commented.

Moreover, some users on X suggested that if the Canadian rapper performed at the FIFA WC 2026, this would be "insane." While others indicated that they were so excited to see him perform.

"If he gets a halftime show for the World Cup it's insane. Huge dub for Drake, but huge L for football," a user on X commented.

"I hope if he performs, is because he is doing the official WC song and perform at the inauguration, and not a f**king half time show," one person wrote on X.

"2026 World Cup half time performance we'll be there," another person commented.

Furthermore, the netizens on X reflected on the post, calling him GOAT while mentioning that performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be great.

"that halftime show at the world cup is his lol," a user on X commented.

"Bigger than the superbowl. MY GOAT IS UNDEFEATED," another X user wrote.

"Bigger than the super bowl," another person commented.

As of now, the Canadia rapper has not yet commented on the reactions online.

Drake meets with Sebastian Giovinco and FIFA President in Toronto, sparking speculation

The Canadian rapper (Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, pictures of Sebastian Giovinco, Gianni Infantino, and Drake posing together went viral on social media platforms.

In the photos, the Canadian rapper can be seen embracing Sebastian Giovinco around the neck, wearing an oversized leather jacket paired with matching trousers, a red muffler scarf, and a black woolen beanie cap to complete the look.

None of the individuals have addressed the pictures publicly, but speculation grows that Drizzy will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Also, the speculation stems from an interview conducted in March 2025 by FOX 5's Good Day New York with the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, in which host Rosanna Scotto proposed the idea of letting Drake perform at the World Cup, to which Infantino suggested that it was a "good idea".

"So we can create a bit of a rivalry. That's a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere," Gianni Infantino said.

Previously, on February 5, 2024, Drake sat with Gianni Infantino for an interview where the two discussed the possibility of Toronto, Canada, being one of the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the United States and Mexico.

In response, Drizzy indicated that Toronto has a lot of culture, and when people would come to see the WC, that would be "beautiful".

"Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot. But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences. So when the world comes, it's going to be beautiful... the nicest people you'll ever meet," Drizzy said.

According to Billboard (dated March 7), eleven cities in the United States will also host World Cup 2026, including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco (Bay Area), and the greater New York City area.

While Toronto will be hosting the first tournament game of the World Cup on June 12, 2026, there is no official confirmation that Drake will be one of the performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

