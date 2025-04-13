“Everything is a conspiracy to yall” — Internet reacts to viral allegations of Kendrick Lamar tagging Drake in 'Luther' MV amid ongoing feud

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's latest music video, Luther, released on April 11, 2025, has sparked a wave of online speculation and fan theories. Directed by Karena Evans—known for her work on several of Drake's music videos—the visual led some fans to believe that Kendrick's team had tagged Drake in the video's metadata, causing it to appear in Drake-related searches on YouTube, as reported by @AkademiksTV on X.

However, these claims were quickly challenged. One user utilized the TubeBuddy extension to inspect the video's tags and confirmed that Drake's name was not among them. Another user pointed out that Karena Evans' history with Drake could explain the video's association with Drake-related content on YouTube.

The speculation comes amid a highly publicized feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In May 2024, Kendrick released the diss track Not Like Us, accusing Drake of inappropriate behavior—a claim that prompted Drake to file a federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He alleged that the label promoted the song despite its harmful impact.

According to The Sun, the lawsuit is set to go to trial, with no settlement discussions having taken place.

As the debate over the Luther video's tags continues, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions. One X user commented:

"Everything is a conspiracy to yall"

"This isn't true. the tubebuddy extension on google chrome allows you to see all the tags on someone's video. Drake isn't in this video's tags as you can see near the bottom right," another wrote.

"lol the music video producer did music vidéos for Drake too so this is why it shows!" some other user tweeted.

While some users defended Kendrick, saying the tag is not showing up, others criticized Kendrick for using Drake to get more views on YouTube.

"Buddy dropped those 3 Carti features and no one cared. Now he’s tagging Drake in love songs so he can get his views up," an X user commented.

"Guess he knows the Bots been exposed so he desperate to get some motion," another netizen wrote.

"Bro really wants to be drake fr lmfao," one person wrote.

Kendrick Lamar releases new song Luther

The title Luther is reported to reference R&B singer Luther Vandross, with the track featuring a sample from Vandross's 1982 song If This World Were Mine. According to the music outlet American Songwriter, Luther is one of the key tracks that has garnered attention for its lyrical structure and message.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther, from his recent body of work, has been submitted for multiple categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Song. This was confirmed by the official 2025 Grammy Awards submissions list published on the Recording Academy's website.

As of 2025, Kendrick Lamar holds 17 Grammy Awards and 57 Grammy nominations, making him one of the most awarded rap artists in Grammy history.

The Luther video arrives just ahead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's joint Grand National Tour, which kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis and wraps up on June 18 in Landover, MD. The tour includes stops in cities such as Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Chicago. It will also swing through Kendrick's native Los Angeles and SZA's birthplace of St. Louis.

