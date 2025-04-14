"Kendrick is shaking right now" — Internet reacts to Drake announcing he is working on a new album on Adin Ross stream

Drake revealed he was working on a new solo album during his recent Kick livestream with Adin Ross. The upcoming album will be the rapper's ninth studio LP, following his solo 2023 album, For All The Dogs, and his collaborative 2024 album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The Canadian rapper revealed the new project while placing a bet during the gambling livestream, Stake vs Drake & Adin, on April 13, saying:

“Working on a new album right now… it slaps.”

Drake's album announcement was met with an enthusiastic response from fans on X.

"Kendrick is shaking right now," one user wrote.

More fans expressed their excitement for the new project, already dubbing it a classic and claiming 2025 to be Drake's year.

"Yeah man this is drakes year," one person tweeted.

"Another classic album so soon? Dot made his fans wait 4 years for Morale Snoozes," another person added.

"Another classic on the way," one fan wrote.

"Far as the Drake era man we in the golden ages," someone else said.

However, others were not as enthused, saying they did not want a new album and calling his last LP "trash."

"Keep it bro no one will be listening," one person posted.

"Again. Just like last time… he promoted a collab album, so when it underperforms like that last album, I dont want to hear a single excuse," another person added.

"I speak for everyone when i say we not listen to a man baby," someone else commented.

"I hope it’s better this last weak album he did with PND. That was trash," another user wrote.

Several of Drake's unreleased songs were leaked last week

As Drake continues working on his upcoming album, several never-heard-before songs from the rapper were released over the past weeks. The first track to be leaked was Shopping Spree via the Plot Twist YouTube account on April 6, 2025. The rapper name-dropped NBA star Cade Cunningham in the track, rapping:

"Everything is earned in this life baby, nothin' given / Heard you cut your bestie off, I know that was a tough decision / Sleeping in the Pistons locker room, I'm on another mission / Cade Cunningham left his crocs / Yeah, I f**ked ya in 'em."

The rapper seemingly acknowledged the lyrics during an Instagram post on his finsta @plottttwistttttt on April 11, 2025, uploading a black-and-white picture of himself in front of what seems to be Cunningham's locker, wearing Crocs.

On April 9, two never-before-heard Drizzy songs were released on social media. One, reportedly titled Cheerios, was produced by Tay Keith and referenced 50 Cent and his song Many Men (Wish Death), claiming that several people "be wishing death on me like 50 Cent." He also referenced Young Thug and Gunna, seemingly addressing the YSL RICO case, rapping:

"They be wishing death on me like 50 Cent/ Many Men, many many many mеn/ Trust me there's a ton of thеm/ I should probably be in there with Thug and 'em/ Or be in there with Gunn' and 'em/ If they locking n***as up for it."

The other track, Waiting To Exhale, featured 21 Savage and was speculated to be a leftover track from the duo's 2023 collaborative album, Her Loss.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper's Nokia is slowly climbing the Billboard Hot 100 charts, looking to knock Kendrick Lamar's Luther from the No. 1 spot. Nokia occupied No. 3 as of this article, climbing up four spots when compared to last week.

The rapper's lawsuit against his record label, Universal Music Group, is also ongoing, with the court recently permitting his legal team to proceed with discovery on April 2.

This came after UMG filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit last month, claiming the rapper sued the label to "salve his wounds" after losing the rap battle against Lamar. The court will rule on the motion during a hearing on June 30.

