"Never beating the zesty allegations" — Internet reacts as Drake double downs on his Cade Cunningham reference in new song via Plot Twist

On April 6, Shipping Spree was leaked from Drake's plottttwistttttt YouTube account. What caught everyone's attention was the rapper's reference to NBA player Cade Cunningham in the leaked track. In the track, the Canadian rapper rapped:

"Everything is earned in this life baby, nothin' given / Heard you cut your bestie off, I know that was a tough decision / Sleeping in the Pistons locker room, I'm on another mission / Cade Cunningham left his crocs / Yeah, I f*cked you in 'em."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, Drizzy posted a photo of himself on Instagram. In the image, he could be seen sitting, and "Cade Cunningham" has been written on the portion above the door.

@ComplexMusic tweeted about the moment, suggesting the latest Instagram post could be a way of acknowledging Cade's name in Drake's new lyrics. The original post gained over 63K likes. Many netizens on X shared their reactions as well. One X user (@Ballots4Revolts) tweeted:

"Bro sleeping in a men's locker room? Never beating the zesty allegations! 😭"

Another user wrote on X:

"Was he talking to another man in that verse?"

"This gotta be the zestiest sh*t ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣," added a tweet.

"Y’all hate Drake so much it literally just makes him greater," wrote a fan.

Netizens shared their opinions on the latest photo uploaded by the Hotline Bling artist. A user commented:

"Bro is dragging it, but somehow his stans claim that it’s the quiet one that’s milking it."

"Always name dropping and clout chasing. Zero creativity," wrote another one.

"This obviously a song he made before the battle," mentioned a netizen.

Drake previously mentioned NBA stars like Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry in tracks

This isn't the first time Canadian rapper Drake has mentioned NBA stars in his tracks. In his 2016 song Still Here, Drizzy made references to Stephen Curry. He rapped:

"Hittin' like that 30 on my jersey, man, I'm gifted."

Then, in 2019, he dropped a song called Draft Day, in which he made references to Andrew Wiggins.

Most of Drake's mentions of NBA players have been in praise of their talent and accomplishments. As reported by The Times of India, the lyrics of Shopping Spree gained even more traction due to a past moment where Drake was seen hanging out in Cade's locker while he was in Detroit.

According to The Sporting News, Cade Cunningham is widely seen as a promising and rising player in NBA circles. Born in Arlington, Texas, in 2001, Case plays the point guard position in the NBA. He previously played for the United States in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup and won a gold medal. Cunningham is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons.

