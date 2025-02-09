What did Kendrick Perkins say? Former NBA player apologizes to Nicki Minaj over bad trade deadline joke

Kendrick Perkins found himself at the center of controversy after making an ill-received joke involving rapper Nicki Minaj during an NBA Today segment on February 7, 2025.

The former NBA player was analyzing the Golden State Warriors’ recent trade for Jimmy Butler when he compared Butler to Minaj, suggesting that the Warriors had settled for less than expected.

"Listen, I was looking for the Warriors, I’m thinking they’re gonna go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. They end up getting a Nicki Minaj. And that’s okay!" Kendrick said.

His remarks quickly sparked a backlash from Minaj’s dedicated fanbase, known as the Barbz, prompting him to issue multiple apologies.

Kendrick Perkins made the comments while discussing his disappointment with the Warriors’ trade, saying he had hoped for a bigger star, likening it to expecting a "Beyoncé or Taylor Swift" but getting a "Nicki Minaj" instead. His co-hosts immediately warned him that the Barbz would respond, and they did—flooding social media with criticism.

Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Nicki Minaj after facing backlash

Nicki's fanbase called "Barbz" quickly called out Kendrick Perkins for minimizing Nicki Minaj’s cultural and musical impact. Realizing the intensity of the response, Perkins addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), tweeting:

"Wish I would’ve known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take… don’t charge it to my heart 🤣 My apologies, I don’t want no smoke!"

Later, during a follow-up broadcast, Kendrick Perkins reiterated his apology with a lighthearted tone. "Let me apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz," he said. Despite the playful approach, Perkins acknowledged the power of Minaj’s fanbase and their support for the rapper, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

The fandom's name, Barbz, originates from Minaj’s early Barbie-inspired aesthetic, which she often referenced in her music and persona.

Minaj’s longtime collaborator and friend Lil Wayne also stepped into the conversation, defending her on social media. Lil Wayne responded to Perkins’ comments with a tweet late on February 7, writing:

"The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin b*sh."

Kendrick Perkins, who retired from the NBA in 2018 after a 14-year career, has since transitioned into a successful role as an ESPN analyst. His career highlights include winning the NBA Championship in 2008, as well as being conferred honors such as Texas Mr. Basketball in 2003, and McDonald's All-American in the same year.

Known for his candid opinions on NBA Today and other ESPN programs, Perkins often provides in-depth insights on player performances and league developments.

According to NME, Nicki Minaj has not commented publicly on Perkins’ remarks. In the music world, Nicki Minaj is currently working on a new album. This will be her first full-length project since Queen Radio: Volume 1, released in August 2022.

While details about the album remain limited, Minaj previously mentioned new music during her Queen Radio appearances. In recent months, she has collaborated with several artists, including Ice Spice on the remix of Princess Diana and S*xyy Red for Pound Town 2.

