Kendrick Perkins bluntly calls out Steph Curry's 11th All-Star nod: "I'mma say the quiet thing out loud"

Veteran Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco next month. However, not everyone believes Curry deserves a roster spot in this year's festivities. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins took a shot at the four-time champion on Friday's episode of "NBA Today."

On Thursday, the roster for both the Eastern and Western Conference were announced. Perkins believes there are a few players who got snubbed. The current ESPN analyst believes one of the players who were snubbed deserves the spot on the All-Star team over Curry.

"I look at a guy like Steph Curry making an All-Star game this season, and I look at a lot of guys like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox just in this conference who had better seasons or playing better than him," Perkins said.

"I'mma say the quiet thing out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star. He shouldn't. No matter what the fans want, no matter what the coaches want, no matter who we want to see. This deal, you have to earn to be an All-Star by your production.

Perkins believes Curry isn't having the best year and that other players have performed better than him. He also cited the team's success as the basis for his judgment on the Warriors star.

"And if you're looking at the production around the league, it's guys in the Western Conference that have better numbers than Steph and their teams are in better positions than Steph's. Am I lying?"

Curry has played 38 games, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Additionally, the Warriors have struggled as they are 11th in the standings with a 24-23 record.

Steph Curry thanked the fans for voting him to be an All-Star starter

Steph Curry has made his fourth straight All-Star selection since 2022. However, he wasn't always voted in as a starter. In the past two All-Star games, Curry wasn't a starter and was voted in by the coaches as part of the reserves.

This year, he returns to the starting lineup, thanks to the fan votes. On X (formerly Twitter), the two-time MVP thanked his fans and supporters for their votes.

It took Curry a while to be recognized as an All-Star in the league. It didn't happen until his fifth season, the 2013-14 campaign. The Warriors star averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. He also finished sixth in the MVP voting that season.

