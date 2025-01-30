Steph Curry makes feelings clear on $100,000,000 NBA legend after passing major career mark

As Steph Curry goes through the tail end of his illustrious NBA career, he has achieved milestone after milestone, cementing his place in the pantheon of basketball greats. Just a few years removed from setting the all-time record for career threes, Curry has entered the top 30 of leading scorers in NBA history.

During Wednesday's 116-109 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry surpassed Ray Allen — the iconic sharpshooter whose net worth is $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — to claim the no. 27 spot on this elite list.

When asked by ESPN's Jorge Sedano to share his thoughts on this historic achievement, the 36-year-old guard responded with both humor and appreciation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"You see the gray hair?" Curry jokingly asked Sedano, who laughed. "It just means you're blessed to keep playing this game at a high level. I thank God every day that this is the space I've been able to live in for 16 years."

The four-time NBA champion then gave due recognition to a couple of elite scorers that he surpassed on the list of all-time scorers, including Allen:

"AI [Allen Iverson] a couple of weeks ago, Ray today — guys that I grew up watching, who inspired me to love the game the way I do," said Curry. "Shoutout to Ray!"

Curry passed Allen for 27th on the list when he made a stepback three with 3:09 left in the third quarter. He finished with 21 points as the Warriors defeated the Thunder.

Steph Curry wins distinction for his dominant showing at 2024 Olympics

Just hours before Curry surpassed Allen and helped lead the Warriors to another victory, he was on the receiving end of yet another distinction, this time for his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball announced that Curry, who won his first Olympic gold medal this past summer, was the 2024 Basketball 5-on-5 Male Athlete of the Year:

Expand Tweet

During the 2024 5-on-5 men's hoops tournament, Curry led Team USA in scoring with 14.8 points per game. In the gold medal match against host France, Curry swished eight 3-pointers en route to a masterful 24-point performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.