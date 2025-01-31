Warriors trade rumors: Steph Curry concerned on $48.7M star’s fit in locker room

Golden State remains in play as a possible destination for Jimmy Butler. But Warriors superstar Steph Curry has expressed some concerns over how the disgruntled Miami Heat forward would fit in the team, making decision a whole lot tougher.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Miami area sports journalist Barry Jackson, quoting NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, shared that while the Bay Area squad inquired about a deal for Butler, Curry and coach Steve Kerr had some reservations on how the personality of the 35-year-old All-Star would fit into their team and that it is still figuring things out.

The post read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Per source, Phoenix has remained the most aggressive Butler suitor. There isn't a lot out there for Heat, which is steadfast against taking Beal contract. Per @KevinOConnorNBA, though Warriors inquired on Butler, Curry and Kerr have concerns about Butler's fit in Warriors locker room and thus have "indecision" about moving forward."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Butler, who is receiving $48.7 million this year from the Heat, has expressed his desire to leave Miami as he is no longer happy with his current situation and wants to bring back his joy in playing somewhere else.

It has grown messier as the season progressed, which has seen the 14-year veteran out of Marquette suspended multiple times for conduct detrimental to the team.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are currently in the midst of what has been a pedestrian campaign so far. They are 11th in the Western Conference, with a 24-23 record, and are looking for a jolt that would help them find consistency in winning.

Steph Curry wants to see improvements in Warriors' campaign

Whether they would get their hands on Jimmy Butler in a trade or not, Steph Curry believes the Golden State Warriors need to improve if they are to make a deep run in the ongoing NBA season.

He shared this as the Warriors have yet to find the consistency in winning midway into the 2024-25 campaign, holding a 24-23 record.

Curry, 36, said (via The Associated Press):

"Nobody's giving up hope. You've got to have a sense of urgency, though... At the end of the day, we are a team, and we are all tied together, we're all accountable for the results of each night how our season ends up."

Steph Curry added:

"It's not just a me and Draymond [Green] thing, it's not just a me thing, It's a we thing ... Whether it happens or not that has to be the mindset."

Expand Tweet

In trying to address their current situation, the Warriors have explored the possibility of trading for new players, including Butler from Miami and Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls. Nothing concrete, however, has come out from the negotiations yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.