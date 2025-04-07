"When I've been mocked for f**king 20 f**king years" — Melyssa Ford defends her decision to champion Drake's 'Gimme A Hug' on Joe Budden podcast

On April 6, 2025, Melyssa Ford appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast and spoke about her mention in Drake's popular track Gimme a Hug. Trevor "Queenzflip" Robinson, who was also part of the podcast, initially claimed that Melyssa was used as a "tool" to provoke Joe Budden. He then referenced a line from Gimme a Hug, in which Drake raps:

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker."

According to Robinson, the line was implied at Joe Budden and was "insulting." Melyssa, however, remained strict in her stance when she pointed out that Drizzy had not taken anybody's name in the aforementioned line.

To further make her point, Melyssa Ford stated:

"Do you know what I've had to f**king listen to for the last 20 f**king years? That's literally it. That's my answer. I'm going to f**king champion a song that f**king celebrates the shit out of me. Absolutely. When I've been mocked for f**king 20 f**king years."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Melyssa also claimed that she had no idea about the dynamics between Drake and Joe Budden for the longest time. She further defended her stance by stating that this song praised her when there already had been a track dissing her. For the unversed, Ford had previously put up part of the line "legend from the 6" on her Instagram bio after Drake dropped the track.

Drake has allegedly used Melyssa Ford's image in some merch, without her prior approval

Apart from mentioning Melyssa Ford on Gimme A Hug, Drake had referred to her in other aspects of his collaborative album. According to reports by Billboard, the Canadian rapper decided to drop merch with Melyssa's photo on it. This happened shortly after the release of his much-awaited track, Nokia, on March 31, 2025.

The merch included a Hot Moms Vixen Hoodie, retailing at $220, with Melyssa's image on it. A text printed on the hoodie read: 'VIDEOVIXENS.CA". The web address on DrakeRelated.com further redirected to the YouTube page of the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast.

Melyssa later revealed on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that she had no idea that her photo was going to be used for such a purpose. In the episode which was aired on April 3, Melyssa asked:

"What the f*ck is going on? Where’s my check? Where’s my f*cking check? That’s what the f*ck I want to know!"

Melyssa then added that there was a chance that she actually owned the image and that she had even contacted Drake, citing the same.

As for Drake and Joe Budden, the two had been beefing for quite some time now. According to Capital Xtra, Joe was rumored to have started this rift back in 2016 when he gave remarks after Drake's Views. Joe apparently called the album "uninspired." The two took digs at each other on several occasions since then.

The beef further made the group question Melyssa Ford about her seemingly praising Drake's track, even when she had been a co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast.

