"So hes giving Joe free promo ?" — Internet reacts to Drake featuring Melyssa Ford and Budden's Patreon on Nokia hoodies

The internet buzzed after Drake was spotted sporting a Nokia hoodie featuring Melyssa Ford and a reference to Joe Budden's Patreon. On March 31, 2025, alongside the release of his collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, the Canadian rapper launched a new merchandise line inspired by his song Nokia from the album.

The merchandise featured Canadian media personality and actress Melyssa Savannah Ford alongside Joe Budden's Patreon.

As a result, many users took to their X accounts and reflected on the merch, indicating that the Canadian rapper has given free promotion to Joe Budden. While some expressed confusion, questioning whether this could be interpreted as a subtle jab at the podcaster. One user commented:

"So hes giving Joe free promo ? Is this suppose to be a diss."

Moreover, some users on X suggested that Joe Budden gained significant value from the promotion without paying for it. Some shared their experience, indicating that the merchandise website redirects the user to Budden's Patreon.

"I didn't go to the site, but if it does what you say, Joe couldn't pay Drake for that kind of promo. Not every fan is going to know it's a joke," a user on X commented.

"So he's sending people to sign up for joes patreon, is that the big gotcha?" another commented.

"Check out the website. It takes you to Budden's patreon lol," a third commented.

In addition, some users on the platform stated that they were lost and could not understand the feature referenced by the rapper. Some made humorous remarks, shifting the moment to a light-hearted angle.

"I'm lost in the plot rn man mocking Kenny in the NOKIA video and putting Joe Budden patreon on your merch??? What is my goat on rn lol," one netizen commented.

"That man is crazy," another user commented.

"Not a bad look at all," one person added.

Drake's Nokia merch features Melyssa Ford and Joe Budden

The Canadian rapper Drake (Image via Getty)

On Monday, March 31, 2025, the Canadian rapper Drake released a merchandise item solely dedicated to his song, Nokia, from the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, released on February 14, 2025.

The merch in question, named $$$4U Hot Moms Vixen Hoodie, features Melyssa Ford wearing a white tube top with a denim skirt and black heels. Ford was pictured sitting on the hood, licking candy. The merch also featured the video vixen website and Joe Budden's Patreon.

The hoodie featuring Melyssa Ford (Image via drakerelated.com)

The hoodie retails for $220 and has a ribbed hem and cuffs with all-graphics puff printed on it. The hood also features headphones and music graphics. The merch is available in sizes small to 2XL, and shipping takes four to six weeks.

The Canadian rapper has yet to address the reasoning behind featuring Melyssa Ford and Joe Budden in his merchandise.

Additionally, according to Hot New Hip Hop, rumors suggested that Melyssa Ford might appear on Drake's track Gimme a Hug from the same album. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Furthermore, speculation regarding a potential romantic relationship between Ford and Budden has circulated, but neither party has confirmed it.

As of now, Drake has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

