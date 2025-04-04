"Its like a baseball player looking for steroids" — Charlamagne tha God reacts to Drake being allowed to request Kendrick’s contract in UMG lawsuit

On April 3, a clip from a recent episode of The Breakfast Club was posted on YouTube. In it, the hosts discuss the latest development in Drake's lawsuit against UMG. Loren Lorosa revealed in the podcast that the Canadian rapper was given access to Kendrick Lamar's contracts.

The team discussed what Drizzy was trying to discover through Kendrick's contracts. Loren suggested that they could possibly be trying to discover any "wrongdoing" by the machine. Charlamagne stated that these practices have been used in the industry for a long time now. Furthermore, Charlamagne said:

"It's like a baseball player looking for steroids. You're like, oh, it's the same stuff. I've been using whether you know you was using it or not."

He continued:

"What are they gonna discover that they don't already know though... that the machine puts... a little extra oomph behind records that are already moving just like I'm sure they're doing with Nokia right now."

Loren added that if Drizzy's team discovered nothing new or incriminating on the records, he would look like a "crybaby." The hosts on this podcast emphasized the claim that they would not discover anything that was not already going on in the music industry.

In the conversation, DJ Envy questioned the judge's decision to give access to Kendrick Lamar's records.

Envy even asked how much a judge could possibly know about the music industry. Charlamagne kept pointing out that Drake had benefited from the same factors that his team apparently is trying to "expose."

UMG's filing to pause the evidence-gathering process was denied by the judge in the defamation suit by Drake

On Wednesday, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas passed an order stating that discovery, aka the evidence-gathering process, should not stop. This was in response to UMG's filing last month asking for a pause in the process.

They also filed a motion to dismiss the entire case. According to a report by the BBC on April 3, Drake's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, was satisfied with the judge's decision. Gottlieb said:

"Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide."

According to court documents, Drake's legal team has requested access to all contracts between Lamar and UMG, as well as several salary and incentive plans for senior record label staff dating back to 2020. UMG initially criticized this request, claiming that the procedure to do so would be "costly and time-consuming."

The lawsuit against UMG happened months after Drake and Kendrick Lamar got into a rap beef. Both rappers took digs at each other by releasing a series of diss tracks. One of the most popular ones was Kendrick's Not Like Us, which also became the prime subject of Drizzy's defamation suit.

According to the BBC, UMG knew that the allegations made on the track were untrue and still promoted it just for profit. For context, Drake was called a p*dophile in the diss track, which Kendrick penned down.

