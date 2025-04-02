"At this point where’s the collab album?" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying he feels closest to Drake out of anybody in rap

On Tuesday, April 1, Kanye West aka Ye shared a tweet mentioning Drake's recently released music video for NOKIA. In the post, West revealed that Drake was the one whom he felt closest to, in the rap industry. The rapper further called himself as being a part of "team Drake." In the post, Kanye wrote:

"How I hate Drake and I’m team Drake at the same time. Life is funny like that. It’s the weird thing where I feel closest to Drake outta any body in rap."

The post soon went viral and received more than 1 million views as well as over 12K likes within 24 hours since it was uploaded. Fans too began expressing their reactions on Ye's tweet. Many asked when they could witness a collaborative album between the two popular rappers.

A user (@GamefiMaster) tweeted:

"At this point where's the collab album?"

Another user wrote on X:

"Kanye’s only chance at relevancy is if he does a collab tape with Drake at this point."

"You can tell that even Kanye knows the real winner of the beef and is tired of pretending," read a tweet.

"Drake is the goat W, W Kanye too," wrote another user.

Several other netizens expressed their responses on the social media platform. A user tweeted:

"Please stop posting about him, we don't care."

"We tired of kanye," read a tweet.

"Things no-one cares about," mentioned another user.

Exploring the relationship between Kanye West and Drake

According to Billboard, Kanye West and Drake first met each other in Hawaii in 2009. At the time, Ye was working on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In May 2009, Drake told MTV how much he had appreciated Kanye's music. Drizzy further suggested that Ye knew how to "recognize great music that’s not his."

The same year Ye also directed the visuals for Drake's track Best I Ever Had. He further appeared on Drizzy's 2009 track Forever, which also featured Lil Wayne and Eminem. Over time, the pair had worked together on several projects.

In October 2011, Drake told The Source that he considered it an "honor" to be even compared to Kanye West. He further said:

"My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye — I want to be better."

In November 2016, Kanye was reportedly seen ranting about Drake & DJ Khaled’s For Free, apparently being played too many times on radio. The bond between the two rappers reportedly soured in 2018, when Drake was beefing with Pusha T. At the time, Ye produced the song Infrared. This track reportedly dissed Drake and Lil Wayne.

The rapper had later reportedly apologized to Drake for his apparent involvement in the feud. The tension between the two escalated last year when Drizzy was beefing with Kendrick Lamar. Kanye West reportedly took digs at Drake by even criticizing his deal with UMG.

His recent remarks about feeling close to Drake, thus, has sparked mixed reactions amongst fans.

