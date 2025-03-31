"He thought he would shock the net" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying he was "evil" for tweeting "f**k Virgil"

Kanye West, aka Ye, appeared in a recent interview streamed by DJ Akademiks on X and Rumble. The interview quickly became controversial after Akademiks revealed that West wore an all-black outfit similar to KKK robes throughout the conversation.

According to an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks, the interview attracted about 800K live viewers on both platforms. At one point during the conversation, Akademiks asked West about his tweet, "F*CK VIRGIL," which he posted last month. In response, the rapper said:

"I'm evil... I'm an evil person."

For context, Virgil refers to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 at the age of 41.

The exchange between Akademiks and Kanye West quickly went viral on social media, with netizens sharing their take on Ye's remarks. One X user (@KBG₹Garrett900) tweeted:

"He thought he would shock the net with this. We not surprised fam."

Another user wrote on X:

"AK realized there was no turning back at this moment."

"AK wanted to run lmao 🤣," added a tweet.

"This what happen when you watch too many of them villain movies growing up," commented a user.

A lot of other responses have flooded the social media platform. Some netizens believe that Kanye West has great comic timing. A user wrote:

"His use of awkward silences intentionally is the funniest thing about him. People get so nervous when he does this."

"Ye has excellent comedic timing 😂," read a tweet.

"How can you not dead a** laugh in his face…. 🤣," wondered another platform user.

Exploring the relationship between Kanye West and Virgil Abloh

While Kanye West criticized Virgil Abloh last month, the two shared a long-standing relationship. As reported by Fashion United, Virgil first crossed paths with West in the early 2000s and became his creative consultant at just 22 years old. As per the article, Virgil Abloh designed the covers for several of Kanye's albums, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Watch the Throne.

In an interview with Büro 24/7 published in June 2017, Abloh spoke about his bond with Ye. He said:

"I’m his self-proclaimed assistant. I’ll follow him no matter what."

In March 2018, Abloh became the first African-American designer to hold the position of menswear artistic director of Louis Vuitton. Then, in June 2018, he presented his first collection for Louis Vuitton Men's in Paris. After the show, he was seen embracing Kanye West.

The duo was seen hugging each other and crying while standing on the runway, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. Apart from being a creative consultant for Kanye West, the two also interned together at Fendi in 2009.

Elsewhere in his latest interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye shared his take on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's sensational feud that happened last year. According to Ye, Drake was "a million times better" than Kendrick and even described Drake as being more "important."

