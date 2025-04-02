Kendrick Lamar's comedy film with South Park creators reportedly delayed to March 2026

Kendrick Lamar's upcoming film debut with the creators of South Park has reportedly been delayed to March 20, 2026. The film was previously set to be released on July 4 this year.

Ad

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has decided to delay the date of Kendrick Lamar's big screen debut. However, no official reason was stated for the same. The untitled project marks Lamar's venture into comedy in collaboration with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the acclaimed animated sitcom, South Park.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The creators have yet to reveal details about the project. However, Kendrick Lamar is reportedly set to star in it, which will mark his biggest acting role to date. The film was first announced back in 2022, with comedian Vernon Chatman roped in as the main writer.

In its new release date, the untitled film will join the sequel to I Can Only Imagine, starring Dennis Quaid. Previously, it was supposed to be released alongside the new Jurassic Park movie. It would also have clashed with Lamar's Grand National Tour with SZA, which is set to run from April 19 to August 9.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's upcoming comedy project with South Park creators will reportedly focus on an African-American intern

Kendrick Lamar - Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

While not many details are known about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming project with South Park creators, it is rumored to be titled Whitney Springs. According to Billboard, the film is set to focus on an African-American intern who works as a slave actor at a local history museum. In a strange turn of events, he realizes that the ancestors of his girlfriend, who is white, were slave owners of some of his ancestors.

Ad

Lamar is set to be a producer on the project along with PgLang’s Dave Free. It is unknown whether K. Dot will play the protagonist's role of the African-American intern but the role is expected to be the key role in the film. The rapper was spotted shooting for the project in Pomona, California last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other rumored cast members of the project include Chloe East, who starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Celeste Octavia, who reportedly served as Madonna's body double, per IMDb.

Speaking at the 2024 CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who also serves as distributor of the film, described the project as "one of the funniest and most original scripts" they have read, which is "certain to create some fireworks."

This is not the first time Kendrick Lamar has collaborated with the creators of South Park. The rapper partly worked with them for the music video of The Heart Part 5 in 2022. The pair used deepfake technology in the video, which saw Lamar morph into some well-known entities, such as Kobe Bryant, O.J. Simpson, and Will Smith. In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, the duo revealed that many deepfakes did not make the cut.

Ad

"You see Kendrick turned into 2Pac, Kendrick turned into Kanye, and I think we had Eminem," they said.

For those uninformed, Parker and Stone's acclaimed animated sitcom, South Park, currently has 26 seasons and 308 episodes. The series focuses on four young boys, Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Eric, and their adventures in the titular town.

The sitcom is known for its crude language, profanity, and dark humor and has often been the centre of controversy. It remains to be seen if the critically-acclaimed elements of South Park also make it to the upcoming project featuring Lamar.

Ad

In other news, Kendrick Lamar has begun 2025 on a high. He made history by becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. He also won five Grammy Awards for his 2024 hit Drake diss track Not Like Us, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The rapper is also set to embark on tour alongside SZA and DJ Mustard this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback