"He definitely stole this flow" — Internet reacts to Drake releasing never-before-heard rap called "Cheerios" via his finsta account Plot Twist

Drake recently uploaded several unreleased songs on his alternate social media account @plottttwisttttt, the latest being Cheerios. On April 9, 2025, the account uploaded the song with an accompanying lyric video, garnering over 695K views and 22K likes as of this article.

Ad

It is unclear whether the song was meant to be a part of the rapper's previous projects. According to HotNewHipHop, record producer Tay Keith, best known for co-producing Travis Scott's Sicko Mode in 2018, produced Cheerios. Keith has previously worked with Drake, producing the rapper's song Nonstop from his 2018 album Scorpion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Drake's Cheerios was met with mixed responses on social media following its release. One user accused the rapper of stealing the flow from another artist, writing:

"I’m trying to remember where I heard this flow from. He definitely stole this flow but I can’t put my finger on it. I figure it out soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some users echoed this sentiment, claiming the song sounded similar to his previous tracks. Others expressed their dislike for the track, claiming it had "mediocre verses."

"Sound some s**t he already put out in past old flows," one person tweeted.

"Nah, this ain’t it dawg," another person added.

"Damn sounds like the last 78 Drake songs!" someone else exclaimed.

Ad

"Let's stop hyping mediocre verses. Not bad but he can do better," another person said.

However, many fans lauded the rapper for the song, claiming it was better than anything Kendrick Lamar has ever released.

"After he says "spend some bands but ill never fall in love again" he starts SLIDIN," one person posted.

"This alone CLEARS corny Kennys whole catalog," another person added.

Ad

"Dudes rlly have the audacity to sit there and tell u kendrick is better and drake sucks," someone else commented.

"The GOAT does it again... and again... and again," another user wrote.

Drake references 50 Cent and the YSL RICO case in Cheerios

In his recently released song Cheerios, Drake made references to 50 Cent and the YSL RICO case involving Young Thug and Gunna in the song's first verse. He mentioned 50 Cent's song Many Men (Wish Death). The song is one of the most popular tracks from the rapper's debut LP, Get Rich or Die Tryin', where he spoke about his experience getting shot nine times in 2000.

Ad

Ad

In Cheerios, the rapper alluded to many men "wishing death on me like 50 Cent," rapping:

"They be wishing death on me like 50 Cent/ Many Men, many many many mеn/ Trust me there's a ton of thеm."

In the follow-up lines, he claimed he "should probably be in there" with Young Thug and Gunna, referencing the rappers' incarceration amid the trial for the YSL RICO case. Both rappers took a plea deal during the case, with Gunna released from prison in December 2022 and Thug released in October 2024.

Ad

"I should probably be in there with Thug and 'em/ Or be in there with Gunn' and 'em/ If they locking n***as up for it/ Growing up around some hittas tryna govern 'em, boy," Drake rapped in Cheerios.

According to HipHop n More, the Canadian rapper also allegedly referenced 21 Savage in Cheerios. The rapper mentioned the number "21" in the song several times, including in the lines, "Aww, I had a sixth sense at 21/ How the f**k did the 6 let in 21," and "She was 30 when we s*xed, I was 21", and "You almost 50, but you're rapping like you're 21."

Ad

Alongside Cheerios, Drake has released another never-before-heard song, Waiting To Exhale featuring 21 Savage, presumed to be part of the duo's collaborative 2022 album, Her Loss. On April 6, he also leaked another song, Shopping Spree, on his plottttwisttttt YouTube page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More