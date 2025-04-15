Drake recalls Dana White tipping bartender $15,000 to support her ambitions, calls it "one of the best things" he's ever seen

  • home icon
By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 15, 2025 04:58 GMT
Drake (left) lauds Dana White (right). [Images courtesy: @champagnepapi and @danawhite on Instagram]
Drake recently revisited Dana White's past act of generosity. The Canadian rapper expressed his admiration for White's action of tipping a bartender a substantial sum of money in order to help her pursue her dreams over a decade ago.

During a recent livestream with popular streamer Adin Ross, Drake opened up about White giving a female bartender a $15,000 tip because she was considerate and attentive. Notably, the UFC CEO gave her the tip after learning about the individual's desire to become a professional photographer.

Drake was impressed by White's kind gesture, as his comments were shared by combat sports news outlet Happy Punch on X, which stated:

''I saw him one time, and I will never forget it. I saw Dana White in the early UFC days, and one of the most amazing things that taught me about etiquette and treating people well was how to make them feel special when they least expect it.''
Drake continued:

"I remember seeing Dana White tip a girl who was just really engaged with him at the bar, being a great human in that moment. This was probably around 2014, and he gave this girl $15K, no reason, just because she mentioned she wanted to be a photographer. He said, ‘15 should get you everything you want.’ She was floored. So, shout out to Dana White.”
Check out Drake's comments below:

Drake is known for wagering on UFC events, most recently placing a $545,000 bet on Alexander Volkanovski defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this past weekend. Volkanovski won by unanimous decision, earning the rapper $915,600.

Dana White reflects on his donation that saved a girl's life

Dana White, known for his various charitable works, looked back on when he saved a girl's life.

During his appearance on the In Search of Excellence podcast last year, White spoke to Randall Kaplan about an event where an individual requested him to donate money for his daughter's heart surgery. The UFC CEO stated:

''There was this guy that had posted something that he had just come back from Thailand...and his daughter was dying because she needed some type of heart surgery and she was going to die in the next several days...and it was going to be $50,000 and the guy was like Dana White you need to put this money up right now and donate it to her.''
White added:

''I was like, no this dude's f***king absolutely right... I'm supposed to do this... So, I end up reaching out. We find out if it's real, it's real and I send the $50,000 over.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by C. Naik
