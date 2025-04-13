UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Full results

UFC 314 just wrapped up. The pay-per-view event took place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and featured 13 fights in seven weight classes. A vacant featherweight title fight headlined the card, which had a mix of rising contenders, veteran fighters and top prospects fighting to further their quests to the top of the sport. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC 314 full results.

Main event: Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

In the main event, former UFC titleholder Alexander Volkanovski faced No. 3-ranked Diego Lopes in a fight for the vacant title.

This bout marked Volkanovski's return to competition after suffering back-to-back knockout defeats against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, which ended his four-year reign as the featherweight champion. Meanwhile, Lopes entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak.

Although Volkanovski was the betting favorite and a more accomplished fighter, there was significant concern about how his recent knockout losses would affect his performance in this matchup.

During the initial feeling-out process, Volkanovski invested in low kicks while Lopes attempted to counter with powerful shots. However, Volkanovski landed the most significant punch of the round, rocking Lopes with an overhand right and left hook combination during a close-range exchange. He also dominated the grappling exchanges towards the end of the round.

Volkanovski’s feinting game and unpredictable movement seemed to confuse Lopes, who struggled to land his strikes. Lopes could not anticipate the former champion’s entries and was hit with another combination that appeared to rock him. Nevertheless, he found Volkanovski’s chin with a jab and an overhand right combination, scoring the first knockdown of the fight in the closing seconds of Round 2.

As the rounds progressed, Lopes attempted to make the fight chaotic, but Volkanovski refused to engage, instead fighting behind his jab. Lopes had a significant moment in Round 4 when his punch grazed Volkanovski’s eye, seemingly affecting the Australian fighter's vision as he tried to retreat and survive. Despite this setback, Volkanovski did not allow Lopes to gain the upper hand and adhered to his game plan and continued to fight behind the jab, frustrating Lopes in the process and ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

In doing so, Volkanovski became the second two-time UFC featherweight champion in history after Jose Aldo and the first fighter to win the title in UFC's lower weight classes after turning 35.

Official result - Alexander Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (49-46 X 2, 48-47)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

In the co-main event, No.7-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler faced No.12-ranked Paddy Pimblett. The fight marked the biggest challenge of Pimblett's competitive MMA career, while it was a major step down in competition for Chandler, who had rarely fought opponents outside the top five since his arrival in the UFC.

Pimblett started the fight cautiously, using leg kicks and punches to disrupt Chandler's movements. Chandler managed an early takedown, but Pimblett quickly returned to his feet and controlled the pace for the round.

In Round 2, Pimblett continued to limit Chandler's offense. Despite Chandler's successful takedown, Pimblett reversed the position and dominated with submissions and ground-and-pound.

Chandler tried to mount a comeback in Round 3, but Pimblett responded with damaging shots, particularly a flying knee that opened a gash on Chandler's face. After securing another takedown, Pimblett established strong positional control and unleashed a series of ground-and-pound strikes. Chandler resisted for a while, but was unable to stop the onslaught. This prompted the referee to stop the fight, declaring Pimblett the winner by TKO.

Official result - Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler by TKO (R3, 3:07)

UFC 314: Main card results

Featherweight - Yair Rogdriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez welcomed Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to the UFC in a high-stakes fight on the main card.

Rodriguez showcased his dynamic striking early, landing several clean shots. In the closing seconds of Round 1, Pitbull tripped him to gain the top position but couldn't do much damage.

Round 2 began with Pitbull landing punches and securing an early takedown, but Rodriguez regained control, also scoring a takedown at the end of the round.

Pitbull increased his pace in the final round, landing solid punches that caught Rodriguez's attention. However, 'El Pantera' responded with a knockdown from a left hook-right hand combination and followed up aggressively with punches and 12-to-6 elbows. Both fighters attempted submissions before ending the fight on their feet.

All three judges scored the contest in Rodriguez's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result - Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

In a key featherweight matchup, rising contender Jean Silva faced No. 13-ranked Bryce Mitchell, seeking to break into the top 15.

Silva, a knockout threat, dealt with Mitchell’s early kicks to the body and legs but continued to press forward. In Round 2, Silva gained the upper hand, dropping Mitchell with a left hook and a straight right. He allowed Mitchell to stand and defended against takedown attempts while landing effective strikes.

As the round progressed, Mitchell struggled, and Silva caught him in a Ninja choke during a takedown attempt, forcing him to tap out. This victory extended Silva's UFC win streak to five.

Official result - Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by submission (Ninja choke) (R2, 3:52)

Light heavyweight - Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

In the main card opening bout, No.8-ranked Nikita Krylov returned to competition after a two-year layoff to face a resurgent Dominck Reyes.

Reyes took a measured approach, landing several clean strikes on Krylov, including a jab that stunned him. Although Krylov tried to close the distance with aggressive moves, Reyes skillfully avoided his attacks.

When Krylov charged in with a feint and an overhand left, Reyes countered with a left hook that knocked Krylov out instantly. This finishing sequence resembled Conor McGregor's knockout of Jose Aldo.

With this triumph, Reyes extended his win streak to three after experiencing a four-fight loss streak from 2020 to 2022.

Official result - Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by T/KO (R1, 2:24)

UFC 314: Preliminary card results

Featherweight - Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

In the preliminary card headlining bout, No.15-ranked Dan Ige faced towering Sean Woodson, who was on a seven-fight unbeaten run.

In the fight, Woodson used his reach to keep Ige at bay, while Ige sought to close the distance with effective combinations. After two competitive rounds, Ige landed a powerful left hand that rocked Woodson in Round 3. Ige picked his shots carefully while Woodson tried to withstand the barrage.

As Woodson attempted a single-leg takedown, Ige continued to deliver hammerfists. The referee stopped the fight, declaring Ige the winner by TKO, in what seemed like a premature stoppage as Woodson was still fighting back.

Official result - Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson by T/KO (R3, 1:12)

Women's strawweight - Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

In a clash of top strawweight contenders, No. 3-ranked Virna Jandiroba faced No. 1-ranked Yan Xiaonan, competing for a UFC title shot.

Jandiroba showcased her grappling skills, repeatedly taking Xiaonan down and attempting several submissions. While Xiaonan displayed good defense, she struggled to mount any offense.

After three rounds, all judges scored the fight in favor of Jandiroba, awarding her a unanimous decision win.

Official result - Virna Jandiroba def. Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Lightweight - Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

In a lightweight bout on the preliminary card, Chase Hooper defeated seasoned veteran Jim Miller by unanimous decision. Miller began the fight strong, pressing the action early on. However, Hooper was able to weather the initial storm and shift the momentum in his favor.

The 25-year-old dominated the remainder of the fight with relentless takedown attempts and effective ground control, winning most of the grappling exchanges.

Official result - Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Featherweight - Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Julian Erosa extended his win streak to three with a dominant performance against veteran fighter Darren Elkins. Erosa rocked Elkins early in the fight and built on that momentum over the next few minutes.

In the closing minute of Round 1, Erosa dropped Elkins with a knee followed by a flurry of punches. In an attempt to relieve the pressure, Elkins initiated grappling by grabbing Erosa's leg. However, Erosa did not allow him to succeed and continued to throw punches and hammerfists until the referee stopped the fight.

Official result - Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins by T/KO (R1, 4:15)

UFC 314: Early prelims results

Middleweight - Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Michal Oleksiejczuk delivered a dominant performance against Sedriques Dumas in their early prelims matchup. Oleksiejczuk was the aggressor throughout the fight, consistently landing more impactful strikes and keeping Dumas focused on defense.

After dropping Dumas with a left hand, Oleksiejczuk continued to deliver ground-and-pound until the referee, Marc Goddard, stepped in to stop the fight. This victory ended Oleksiejczuk's three-fight losing streak.

Official result - Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas by T/KO (R1, 2:49)

Flyweight - Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

In a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, Su Mudaerji demonstrated his striking prowess, landing 78 total strikes to Mitch Roposo's 13. Roposo was persistent with takedowns, successfully completing 6 of 19 attempts, but offered little in ground-and-pound attacks. Two of the three judges awarded the fight to Su Mudaerji, eclaring him the winner by split decision.

Official result - Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight - Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Tresean Gore and Marco Tulio battled on the preliminary card, with Tulio taking the lead. He knocked Gore down with a left hook in the last minute of Round 1.

Despite Gore's resilience, Tulio maintained pressure in Round 2. A head kick hurt Gore, and he couldn't recover. Tulio scored another knockdown with a straight right hand and continued attacking until the referee stopped the fight.

Official result - Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore by T/KO (R2, 3:16)

Women's bantamweight - Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

In the first fight of the night, Nora Cornolle was the aggressor, quickly taking the fight to the ground. However, Cowan managed to reverse the position and controlled Cornolle for the rest of the round.

Although Cornolle avoided the most damaging shots, she still lost the round on the scorecards. In Round 2, the French kickboxer successfully took Cowan's back and applied a rear-naked choke, forcing Cowan to tap out.

Official result - Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:52)

Check out the UFC 314 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (49-46 X 2, 48-47) (Vacant UFC featherweight title fight)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler by T/KO (R3, 3:07)

Featherweight - Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by submission (Ninja choke) (R2, 3:52)

Light heavyweight - Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by T/KO (R1, 2:24)

Preliminary card

Featherweight - Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson by T/KO (R3, 1:12)

Women's strawweight - Virna Jandiroba def. Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Lightweight - Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Featherweight - Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins by T/KO (R1, 4:15)

Early Prelims

Middleweight - Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas by T/KO (R1, 2:49)

Flyweight - Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight - Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore by T/KO (R2, 3:16)

Women's bantamweight - Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:52) (Cornolle missed weight by 1.5 pounds)

