“That’s just how music works”- Internet reacts as Drake’s ‘NOKIA’ MV sparks criticism after appearing as YouTube Ad

Drake's new music video for NOKIA has triggered mixed reactions online, not just for its nostalgic visuals but for the way it's being promoted. Released on Monday, March 31, the black-and-white video has been popping up as a YouTube advertisement, causing many fans and critics to question whether the rapper is trying too hard to push views for the track.

According to Billboard, the video, directed by Theo Skudra and filmed in IMAX, includes scenes of parties, rollerblading, and a guest appearance from NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While some fans praised the aesthetics and creativity, others weren't happy about being "forced" to watch the video as an ad before other YouTube content.

"That's just how music works let's not be boosie," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

"Lol every 5 minutes this ad shows up on my screen, what is gping on? I usually see ads for unknown artists not big artists like Drake," another fan wrote.

"Paid ads dont count at all buddy, if thats the case my friend has free spotify and they gave ads about kendrick in spotify to listen to his song on spotify dummy," an X user noted.

Many fans criticized the, Laugh Now Cry Later singer for using YouTube ads to promote NOKIA, calling it forced and ineffective, while others pointed out that paid ads don't guarantee real engagement, and also ad. are just a normal practice, especially in pop music.

"Trying to boost that horrible song is funny," an X user commented.

"Of the 30 songs on the album, only one has gained popularity due to the financial support it received. Unfortunately, Party Next Door ended up being the test dummy," another user said.

"What does this dude mean is it what it has come to? This isn't botting and the views don't even count unless you click watch," a user remarked.

Drake leans into nostalgia with NOKIA visuals

The music video features Drake moving through party scenes while using a clunky flip phone to manage his social life. The visuals lean heavily into nostalgia, with Carnival-themed outfits, rollerblading, and even a Valley Football jacket with "Hotmoms.com" written on the back.

A standout moment in the video is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cameo. The NBA All-Star shows off his new Converse sneakers and wears a jacket that says "Vaffanculo"—a cheeky Italian phrase. The video ends with owls surrounding the director, a likely reference to Drake's OVO brand.

According to People, while the song itself pulls from his signature "Hotline Bling"-style sound, many viewers couldn't help but see the similarities to Kendrick Lamar's recent music video aesthetics. Some even speculated that the entire video was Drake's indirect response to his rap rival, though nothing was confirmed.

According to Billboard, NOKIA is currently sitting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is part of Drake's collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which also includes tracks like Gimme a Hug and Somebody Loves Me.

With the album already released on February 13 and summer approaching, Drake is set to headline all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London this July.

