"Waited a decade for this 10-sec Drake call" — Internet reacts to Drizzy talking to DJ Akademiks via phone on Adin Ross's stream

Drake recently appeared in a livestream with Adin Ross on Kick, where he spoke on the phone with media personality DJ Akademiks. For the unversed, the rapper joined Ross for their gambling stream titled Stake vs Drake & Adin on April 13, 2025, with Akademiks participating to help facilitate betting decisions.

During the stream, Ross called Akademiks, and both Ross and Drizzy chatted with him for a while. Akademiks praised the song Somebody Loves Me from the rapper's collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released this Valentine's Day.

Akademiks told the rapper that he planned on "rushing the stage" whenever the rapper performed the song live. In response, the rapper invited Akademiks to join him onstage during the performance.

Amid their conversation with Akademiks, Ross and Drizzy became distracted by something happening on the stream, leading them to end the call with the rapper telling the media personality, "We love you, we love you."

Drizzy's interaction with Akademiks, who has been an avid supporter of the rapper for years, sparked hilarious responses from users on X. One user trolled Akademiks for waiting "a decade" to have a 10-second interaction with the rapper, writing:

"Akademiks waited a decade for this 10-sec Drake call. Drake said ‘you’re welcome’ and logged off—iconic."

Some users said that Akademiks got his "10 seconds of fame," while others accused the Canadian rapper of not caring about the media personality.

"Akademiks finally got his 10 seconds of fame, who's next?" one person wrote.

"He’s one of the biggest Drake fans out there," another person added.

"Bro don't even care about his perennial, no. 1 glazer," another user tweeted.

Other netizens stated feeling "second-hand embarrassment" from all the "glazing" Akademiks displayed during the call.

"Akademiks is glazing on another level," one person said.

"It’s like watching a kid get the phone call from the principal," another person added.

"He must have been geeking on the other side lol," someone else commented.

"I got second hand embarrassment from the glaze-a-thon & brush off I just witnessed," another user wrote.

Drake sampled a DJ Akademiks soundbite in his Kendrick Lamar diss track

The rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy began in March 2024 after Lamar's feature on the Metro Boomin and Future song Like That. In April 2024, the Canadian rapper responded to the diss with Push Ups, which sampled a soundbite from DJ Akademiks saying,

"What top five you smokin' on, Kendrick?"

This was taken from one of Akademiks' livestreams in 2021, presumably as a response to Kendrick Lamar's feature in Baby Keem's Family Ties from August 2021, where the rapper states:

"Smokin' on your top five tonight, tonight/ Yeah, I'm smokin' on your what's-his-name tonight, tonight/ Smokin' on your shows, ain't tonight, to—"

Following the release of Push Ups, Akademiks reacted to the song during his livestream, expressing his surprise at Drizzy for including him in the track. He also shared his appreciation for the rapper for this honor, writing in an X post at the time:

"Drake left my vocal sample on the record that got officially released that I can get some free plaques off the record going multi plat. My n***a."

In other news, Drake announced that he is working on a new album during his livestream with Adin Ross, confirming that the LP will be a solo project.

He has not announced an official release date yet. The upcoming album will be his ninth solo LP, following his 2023 album, For All The Dogs, and his first solo LP since his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

