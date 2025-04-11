"This is how he repays" — Internet reacts to Drake posting DJ Akademiks' photo on Plot Twist with the caption "Damn I'm handsome"

Drake recently took to his alternate Instagram account to upload a picture of media personality DJ Akademiks. For the unversed, Akademiks is a streamer and hip-hop commentator known for being one of Drizzy's biggest supporters during and after the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

On April 11, 2025, the Canadian rapper posted the picture of Akademiks on his @plottttwistttttt, captioning the picture:

"Damn I’m handsome."

A screenshot of Drizzy's post was uploaded to X by user @AkademiksTV, receiving mixed responses from viewers. One user trolled Akademiks for the photo the rapper used, writing:

"After all the meatridin Wackademiks has done to Drake, this is how he repays he. I know Wackademiks sick rn."

Some questioned why the Canadian rapper posted a picture of Akademiks on his alternate Instagram profile, wondering if there was a deeper meaning behind it.

"Damn, is this a new Drake and Ak collab?" one user questioned.

"I don’t think he’s too happy about the drake and Kanye convo he had last night," someone else commented.

Others claimed the post would have made Akademiks happy, adding that the media personality allegedly kept the rapper's name alive during the beef.

"If it wasn’t for AK Drake would’ve been ja’ruled. All the blogs tore Drake name down besides AK. He kept his name alive if we want to be honest," one person tweeted.

"Happiest day of Ak’s life!!! Finally got a post from Drizzy… we are on the same side Ak don’t trip!!! lol," another person added.

However, several netizens claimed the Canadian rapper was "bullying" Akademiks and making fun of him with the caption.

"He’s bullying him again," someone else posted.

"U know he clowning u with this caption right? U can’t be this delusional," another user said, seemingly addressing Akademiks.

"Drake never puts respect on Ak. Even after all this time. Ak fans that D ride Drake make me sick. All he does is clown bro," someone else wrote.

"Lmao. you glaze 24/7 and this n***a go ahead and clown your goofy a** & not even on his main page. his burner fam. dawg walked you down like a $2 h*e. damn akadiddy," another user tweeted.

DJ Akademiks recently defended Drake after Wack 100 called him a rat

DJ Akademiks has been known for his staunch support of the Canadian rapper for years, which has seemingly become stronger amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. The media personality put pressure on Lamar to respond to Drizzy after he released his first diss track, Push Ups, in April, claiming that Lamar was "on the clock" in an X post at the time

Akademiks continued his support for Drizzy throughout the beef till now. He got into a heated argument with Wack 100 after the latter called the Canadian rapper a "rat" for allegedly blowing the whistle, referring to his defamation lawsuit against UMG.

"We [UMG] released his [Drake's] songs when he said all the heinous things about Kendrick, Kendrick said nothing...When you start talking federal offenses, payola, that's ratting. Especially when you're talking about the very same thing that helped you climb the ladder. Now it's a problem," Wack said during the March 23 episode of his No Jumper podcast.

Expand Tweet

Akademiks refuted Wack's opinion, claiming the Canadian rapper's lawsuit could not be considered "ratting." He compared it to an employee suing an employer for not compensating them for overtime.

For the unversed, Drizzy's legal battle against UMG is ongoing as of this article. On April 2, the court sided with the rapper, allowing his legal team to continue with discovery and ordered UMG to turn over all documents that the rapper's team requested, including the company's contract with Kendrick Lamar.

This came after UMG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in March, along with a request for a stay in discovery. A hearing for the motion to dismiss is set for June 30.

In other news, Akademiks shared his thoughts about Drizzy's Nokia nearing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during his livestream on April 11. He suggested that UMG was promoting Nokia to help topple Kendrick Lamar's No. 1 spot from the charts. This came after Nokia secured the No. 3 spot on Hot 100, with Lamar's Luther still holding the first spot.

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More